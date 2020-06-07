About 1/3 of B.C. students returned to schools last week in gradual re-opening

VICTORIA — Nearly a third of elementary- and secondary-school students in British Columbia returned to classrooms last week.

The ministry of education says more than 157,000 kindergarten to Grade 12 students — or nearly 30 per cent of all students in those grades — went back to school for the first week back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting June 1, kindergarten to Grade 5 students could attend school part-time.

Those in grades 6 to 12 can attend for the equivalent of one school day weekly.

Children of essential-service workers and those needing additional supports can attend full time.

Minister of Education Rob Fleming says in a statement that the province is fortunate to be able to welcome students back to schools under public health expert guidance that makes it safe to do so.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press