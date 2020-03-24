$1,200 checks for all? What you need to know about the US coronavirus bailout

Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

With swaths of the US on lockdown, stock markets crashing, industries facing collapse and unemployment certain to soar, the US government is debating the biggest bailout since the 2008 financial crisis. Here’s what you need to know.

What does the bailout look like?

Right now, the bill is estimated to be up to $2tn for money going to businesses, corporations and directly into the pockets of Americans.

So far, the bill has four main components:

direct payment to most Americans

$350bn in loans for small businesses that may be forgiven if firms use them to keep workers on payroll

$500bn in aid for hard-hit industries and states and $50bn for airlines

at least $75bn in aid to hospitals

When will this get done?

As of Tuesday afternoon, leaders in Congress and White House representatives indicated that they were close to making a deal. Leaders hope the Senate will take the bill to a vote on Wednesday at the latest.

Talks had originally stalled in the Senate on Sunday because Democrats were worried that the bailout did not give enough oversight over corporate loans and gave too little protection to workers.

What has Congress done so far?

The first spending bill to combat the Covid-19 outbreak in the US was signed by the president earlier this month and is worth $8.3bn. The money is going toward the US health and human services department, state and local health departments and local community healthcare centers. A big chunk was earmarked for international response to the outbreak.

A second bill for paid sick leave and emergency paid leave worth $104bn was passed last week. The legislation excluded workers from large companies with more than 500 employees and allowed companies with under 50 employees to apply for exemptions. The bill mandates 10 days of paid sick leave and creates an emergency paid leave program for parents affected by their children’s schools closing for coronavirus-related reasons. It also expands food assistance programs and aids states’ unemployment insurance programs.

What do negotiations look like?

Senate Republicans are at the helm of the package, though they need 60 votes in order to get it passed, which means compromise with Democrats is necessary. The Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer, and treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin, have been in negotiations for the last few days, ironing out a plan that would appease both parties.

There have been a few major changes from the Republicans’ original bill. While more money will be given to large companies in hard-hit industries, Democrats have pushed for strict oversight of the loans. More aid will also be given to the healthcare sector and more funds will be earmarked for unemployment insurance after pushes from Democrats.

Are US taxpayers really going to get direct checks from the government?

It seems very likely. The plan is for individuals to get up to $1,200 and married couples to get up to $2,400, including $500 for each child. The size of a check would diminish gradually for those whose income is above $75,000, while those earning more than $99,000 will not be getting any checks. The checks will be based on a household or individual’s 2018 tax return.

How is the government helping small businesses?

The Republicans’ plan consists of offering federally backed loans for small businesses with 500 employees or fewer. The plan estimates $300bn will be given to these businesses through loans, which will be capped at $10m per business.

The plan also includes possible forgiveness of a loan if an employer retains their employees through 30 June, incentivizing businesses to keep their employees around for the time being.

On Saturday, Senate negotiators also worked to include a “payroll tax holiday” for small businesses in the plan.

Will there be corporate bailouts?

Democrats and even some Republicans are adamant that corporations are given fair assistance that will not end up in the pockets of wealthy shareholders or corporate executives.

The bill includes a little over $200bn in secured loans to airlines and other hard-hit industries. Specifically, $50bn will be up for commercial airline carriers to borrow and $8bn to cargo air carriers (the amount the industry trade groups have asked for), while $150bn for other industries affected by coronavirus, such as hotels and cruise companies.

So far, Congress has not itemized which industries will be eligible for bailouts, though there are many that are asking for one. The restaurant industry asked the government for $145bn to help offset losses after dozens of states mandated the closure of many full-service restaurants.

What oversight will there be for large companies that take out loans?

Oversight of lending decisions will probably go to an independent inspector general and oversight board, the Washington Post reported.

Though Trump said, when asked who would provide oversight of the loans, “I’ll be the oversight”, the White House appears to have conceded to Democrats’ concerns.

“The oversight basically is saying that you know you can’t just … exempt everybody and give all your corporate executives, based on the backs of taxpayers, a free carnival,” said Joe Manchin, a Democratic senator from West Virginia.

Companies who receive government assistance may also see restrictions on stock buybacks, which is when a company buys shares of its own stock to increase the value of its shares, ultimately helping their wealthy stockholders and corporate executives. Trump said he would not be opposed to such a ban, though many are worried that the restrictions are not severe enough.

How is the government helping the healthcare sector?

The Senate’s plan is slated to relieve burden on the healthcare sector by including a “Marshall plan” that will give billions of dollars in aid to hospitals.

The exact amount included in such a plan has yet to be revealed, but Republicans said they had agreed to at least $75bn. Democrats have been vocal about their demand that hospitals get more federal aid as major healthcare lobbying groups said the industry needs at least $100bn to strengthen the system before the pandemic hits full force.

