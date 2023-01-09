$1.1B Mega Millions prize also can be winner for retailers

·4 min read

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday night has people lined up at convenience stores nationwide to buy tickets in longshot hopes of winning a massive prize, but shop and gas station owners selling the tickets also have a chance at a big-figure bonus.

State lotteries usually reward the owners of business that sell winning jackpot tickets thousands of dollars or even up to $1 million, even before those giant prizes are claimed.

FIRST THINGS FIRST, WHAT’S THE LATEST ON THE JACKPOT?

It seems no one can win the Mega Millions jackpot, so it keeps getting larger. The last time someone overcame the odds of 1 in 302.6 million and won the top prize was on Oct. 14. Since then there have been 24 straight drawings without anyone snagging the jackpot. The prize now ranks as the fifth-largest, though it’s still only about half the size of a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, won only a couple months ago by someone in California.

While it seems like forever since someone won, it's quite a ways from the record of 41 straight drawings that has occurred a couple of times, most recently leading up to that $2.04 billion California prize.

AND WHO IS THE LUCKY CALIFORNIAN?

That remains a mystery. The California Lottery hasn’t announced a winner and says its policy is to not acknowledge whether anyone has claimed a prize until a supposedly winning ticket is vetted. All that’s clear is that a ticket matching all six numbers drawn Nov. 9 was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community northeast of Los Angeles.

ONE WINNER IN ALTADENA IS CLEAR.

Even if we don’t know anything about the Powerball winner, we know the service center owner, Joe Chahayed, was paid his $1 million bonus by lottery officials. Standing under a sign hoisted by the lottery that read, Billionaire Made Here, and surrounded by dozens of media representatives and well-wishers, Chahayed said he planned to spend the money on his five children and would donate some of it to help his community. He didn’t have a clue who had purchased the winning ticket.

“I wish I knew the person but most people who buy tickets from me are from the neighborhood. I hope one of them will be the winner,” he said.

HOW DOES THE RETAILER BONUS SYSTEM WORK?

The rules vary from state to state. Ohio, for example, pays up to $100,000 to retailers who sell jackpot-winning tickets. In Illinois, retailers can get up to a $500,000 bonus and in California, that benefit tops out at $1 million. The state lotteries say it's part of their efforts to encourage retailers to promote ticket sales. Some business owners say they also often see at least a temporary surge in business, as superstitious players stop off to buy their tickets at a spot where someone hit it big.

POWERBALL GETTING LARGER, TOO

Even as the Mega Millions jackpot grows ever larger, the top prize for the Powerball game is also nearing massive status. Ahead of a drawing Monday night, that prize stands at $340 million for players who opt to be paid through an annuity, doled out over 29 years.

IF YOU BUY A TICKET, DON’T FORGET ...

Whether you spend $2 or $200 on Mega Millions or Powerball tickets, your chance of winning are incredibly small. Powerball's odds of 1 in 292.2 million are a little better than those offered by Mega Millions, but they're still miserable. Can't get your mind around that? Andrew Swift, a mathematics professor at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, described it another way, noting the odds of winning for a person who buys a single ticket in either game are a little worse than flipping a coin and getting heads 28 straight times.

AND DON’T FORGET THIS, EITHER

Although the publicized annuity prize of $1.1 billion for winning Mega Millions or $340 million for Powerball jackpot get all the attention, winners rarely choose such a long-term payment option. They want their money right now. The cash payout is much smaller, at $568.7 million for Mega Millions and $178.2 million for Powerball.

So as you dream of buying a yacht, maybe for settle for just one rather than two.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Scott Mcfetridge, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Best of CES 2023: Nutrition tracking and a very smart mixer

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — From an AI oven that promises to warn you when your food is about to burn to a mixing bowl designed to take the hassle out of tracking calories, food tech was a key theme at this year's CES tech show in Las Vegas. Brad Jashinsky, a director analyst at research firm Gartner, said big companies often use CES to make attention-seeking announcements about products that are currently out of reach for most consumers, but may become more widespread and affordable in the coming years. S

  • Rising unemployment expected to ‘avoid protracted period of above-target inflation’: Strategist

    Sara Johnson, executive director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss her forecasts for inflation, the labor market, a potential recession, housing demand, and the U.S. dollar.

  • Sorrento Releases Positive Results from a Phase 1b Study in China in COVID-19 Patients and is Ready for Pivotal Phase 3 trials with OVYDSO™ (STI-1558), an Oral Mpro Inhibitor as a Standalone Treatment for COVID-19 without the Need for Ritonavir Boosting

    Topline safety, antiviral effectiveness and pharmacokinetic (PK) data from a Phase 1b Study in China are released from the single ascending dose (SAD) portion of the study with the doses from 300 mg to 2,000 mg in 32 healthy volunteers and the multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion of the study in 46 COVID-19 patients with 300 mg BID, 600 mg BID and 800 mg BID daily dosing for 7.5 days.Overall, STI-1558 was well-tolerated at all doses tested, with most subjects in both the SAD and MAD portions of

  • Sovos Brands Completes the Sale of Birch Benders

    LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovos Brands, Inc. (“Sovos Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SOVO), one of the fastest-growing food companies of scale in the United States, today announced that it has completed the divestiture of the Birch Benders brand and related assets to Hometown Food Company, a portfolio company controlled by Brynwood Partners VIII L.P. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. “We are pleased to complete the sale of Birch Benders to Hometown Food

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger orders staff return to office four days a week in new memo

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Disney CEO Bob Iger’s plans for employees to return to the office as he resumes leadership of the media giant.

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Calgary Flames finish the job against New York Islanders in 4-1 win

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames didn't let another game against the New York Islanders get away from them. Leading 3-1 after two periods, which the Flames also did in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders at USB Arena on Nov. 7, Nazem Kadri's audacious shot for an improbable goal salted away a 4-1 victory Friday night at the Saddledome. "I think we've grown. We're learning the importance of managing games," Flames forward Blake Coleman said. Coleman, Milan Lucic and Nikita Zadorov also scored for th

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Oilers snap two-game skid with 4-2 victory over Islanders

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday. Kailer Yamamoto, Dylan Holloway and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (21-17-2), who ended a five-game home losing streak. Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists, while Jack Campbell made 20 saves. Mathew Barzal and Cal Clutterbuck replied for the Islanders (22-16-2), who have lost two of their last three. Il

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season

    HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season. “I’m constantly evaluating our football operation and believe this is the best decision for us at this time,” general manager Nick Caserio said in a statement announcing the team parti

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,