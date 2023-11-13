At €1.19, Is It Time To Put cyan AG (ETR:CYR) On Your Watch List?

While cyan AG (ETR:CYR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine cyan’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is cyan Worth?

The stock is currently trading at €1.19 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 26% compared to my intrinsic value of €0.94. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since cyan’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will cyan generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 99% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for cyan. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CYR’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CYR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CYR for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CYR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of cyan.

If you are no longer interested in cyan, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

