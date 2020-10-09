Up to one in 170 people have Covid in England, latest figures suggest

Cases of Covid-19 are continuing to rise rapidly in England, multiple studies have found, with as many as one in 170 people infected with coronavirus.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, based on results from more than 127,000 participants over the past two weeks, suggest that between 25 September to 1 October about one in 240 people in the community in England had Covid-19, with about 17,200 new cases per day.

The ONS figures suggest a sharp uptick from the previous week, when it was estimated that between 18 and 24 September, about one in every 470 people in the community in England had Covid-19, with about 8,400 new infections a day.

“The estimate shows the number of infections has increased rapidly in recent weeks,” the ONS said.

Prevalence was highest among regions including the north-east, north-west, and Yorkshire and the Humber, and was highest in older teenagers and young adults.

“The second-highest rates are seen in the secondary school – age group,” the ONS added.

The finding that cases are continuing to rise chimes with the latest results from the React 1 study, led by Imperial College, London, that uses swabs from about 120,000 to 160,000 randomly selected people in England across 315 local authority areas each month to track the spread of coronavirus.

The team previously reported that the fourth round of the study, conducted between the end of August and beginning of September, suggested prevalence of the virus in England was doubling about every eight days, with an R figure of 1.7.

However, early results from the fifth round, released last week, suggested that while cases continue to rise, the rate of increase may have slowed, with an R of 1.1 and about 0.55% of the population infected.

Now the team say analysis of the data for the entire fifth round, based on swabs collected between 18 September and 5October, confirms this, although the prevalence is higher than thought last week.

“Our estimate today is that 0.6% of the population, or 60 per 10,000, have [coronavirus] amongst the general population,” said Prof Paul Elliott, an author of the report from Imperial College London. “Even since the previous report, things have gone up even more.”

Prof Steven Riley, another author of the work from Imperial College London, said the latest figures confirmed that there had been a slight slowdown in the rise in infections, with the new data suggesting the R value for England was now 1.16, with a doubling time of about 29 days.

Riley said the data suggested restrictions, including the “rule of six” may have had some effect, but stressed that cases were still rising.

“It’s a national epidemic, it is still growing,” he said, noting the React-1 study suggested the prevalence across England was now about one in 170 people, with 45,000 new infections each day.

