At S$1.15, Is First Resources Limited (SGX:EB5) Worth Looking At Closely?

First Resources Limited (SGX:EB5), which is in the food business, and is based in Singapore, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SGX. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on First Resources’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in First Resources?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that First Resources’s ratio of 14.11x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 10.67x, which means if you buy First Resources today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that First Resources should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like First Resources’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of First Resources look like?

SGX:EB5 Past and Future Earnings March 27th 2020

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 86% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for First Resources. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? EB5’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at EB5? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EB5, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for EB5, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on First Resources. You can find everything you need to know about First Resources in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in First Resources, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

