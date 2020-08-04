1,100 jobs at risk as PizzaExpress looks at closing 67 restaurants

PizzaExpress has said it could close around 67 of its UK restaurants, putting up to 1,100 jobs at risk.

The chain, which has also put itself up for sale, blamed the move on the "significantly more challenging environment" caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bosses argue reducing the size of the business will help protect the majority of staff.

The company said it is planning to launch a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) in the "near future" in a bid to push down its rents.

While the outcome had "yet to be decided", Pizza Express said the shake-up may lead to the closure of around 15% of its 449 restaurants in the UK, affecting 1,100 staff.

The company said: "This decision is a very difficult one; however, against the current unprecedented backdrop, Pizza Express believes reducing the size of its estate will help it to protect 9,000 jobs."

PizzaExpress closed all its UK restaurants on 23 March after the government-ordered lockdown, aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Andy Pellington, group chief finance officer, said: "While we have had to make some very difficult decisions, none of which has been taken lightly, we are confident in the actions being taken to reduce the level of debt, create a more focused business and improve the operational performance, all of which puts us in a much stronger position.

"We can now plan to invest in both our UK&I and international businesses as well as support our teams as they return to work."

Zoe Bowley, UK and Ireland managing director, said: "Our business has a long history of success, but the UK-wide lockdown has hit the hospitality industry particularly hard.

"While the financial restructuring is a positive step forward, at the same time we have had to make some really tough decisions.

"As a result, it is with a heavy heart that we expect to permanently close a proportion of our restaurants, losing valued team members in the process."

She added: "As we continue to reopen our restaurants for dine-in and delivery, we will successfully navigate the extended period of social distancing expected in the months ahead and, in so doing, protect 9,000 jobs.

"The initial signs from the restaurants that have been reopened have been very encouraging and we hope that our loyal customers continue to support us now more than ever."