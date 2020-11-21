1,088 grams of gold seized from Kozhikode International Airport

A total of 1,088 grams of compound gold seized from the Kozhikode International Airport.

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 21 (ANI): The Customs Preventive Department (CPD) at Kerala's Kozhikode International Airport on Saturday seized a total of 1,088 grams of compound gold from two passengers, the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi informed.

The seizures were made in two separate incidents from the passengers arriving from Dubai.

In one case, the 495.9 grams of compound gold were seized from a passenger who had concealed it in the form of three capsule-shaped packets in his rectum, while the other passenger had concealed 591.8 grams in two plastic pouches around his waist.

In a similar incident earlier this month, the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) seized 1,096 grams of compound gold from a passenger at Kozhikode International Airport who concealed it in five capsule-shaped packets in his rectum. (ANI)