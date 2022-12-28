1,000 Southwest flyers sleep overnight at Denver airport amid 'nightmare' flight cancellations

Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY
·4 min read

DENVER — A ruined honeymoon. A missed birthday. A ski trip hanging in the balance.

Southwest Airlines' meltdown continued Tuesday, with more than 60% of all flights canceled, the second day in a row of mass cancellations at Denver International Airport.

As of Tuesday, the Denver airport had the most cancellations across all airlines of any U.S. airport, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. Southwest nationally canceled about 2,600 flights Tuesday, with about another 2,400 canceled Wednesday.

An estimated 1,000 people slept overnight at the airport Monday, clutching complimentary blankets and water bottles distributed by airport workers trying to help Southwest passengers cope, said airport spokeswoman Alex Renteria.

As of Monday night, there were about 10,000 bags waiting to be processed by the airlines, she said.

At the Southwest baggage claim on Tuesday, Christmas music played as thousands of people struggled to determine options, winding their way through rows of suitcases, child car seats and ski equipment.

At one point, a Southwest customer service agent made an announcement to people trying to find their bags: “Just go home. They’ll come back eventually, I promise you.”

WHAT TRAVELERS SHOULD KNOW: Nearly 2/3 of Southwest flights canceled

LATEST: Biden will hold airlines 'accountable' after nationwide flight cancellations

Bags at Denver International Airport sit awaiting reunification with their owners on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Ryan Williams and his wife, Kassie Novakovich, got up at 3 a.m. Tuesday, hopeful their long-awaited honeymoon trip to Cozumel, Mexico, would happen. But despite being told it was on schedule all morning, Southwest canceled the flight about two hours after they were supposed to have left.

The two returned to baggage claim, waiting in a two-hour line to file a report on their bags, which potentially went to Houston.

"I now have no underwear," Williams said. "All of my underwear is in my bag."

After waiting in line to register their missing bags, Williams and Novakovich said they planned to go home. They'd looked up alternative flights on United to nearby Cancun — $2,000 for one person, one way.

Kassie Novakovich and her husband, Ryan Williams, check her phone to see a message from Southwest telling them their flight to Cozumel, Mexico, was scheduled to depart at 7 a.m., although it was 11 a.m. and the flight had already been canceled at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
They headed home, honeymoon plans ruined. Southwest told them it might take 30 days for their luggage to return, Novakovich said.

“We just want our bags," she said.

MORE: Southwest cancels thousands of flights, DOT launches review

Lindsey Kirkland, 28, was supposed to fly to Nevada from Denver on Tuesday morning for a friend's birthday ski trip. She took a $100 Uber to DIA and was told her Southwest flight was canceled because no flight attendants were available.

“I just don’t understand why it’s still happening. It doesn’t make sense," she said.

Kirkland flew home to Denver from Nashville on Monday and said on that flight agents were offering people up to $1,300 to delay their trip: "They had brought the wrong-sized plane and they wanted to people to get off.”

Kirkland concluded Tuesday that her luck had run out — after her successful flight home Monday, she figured things might be getting back on track. But when she got to the gate Tuesday morning, Southwest canceled her flight and told everyone to go home. Kirkland then waited two hours to file a report on her bags.

"Yesterday I thought I was the luckiest person alive. I guess they're going to FedEx my bags to me," she said. "No ETA."

Lindsey Kirkland, 28, shows off canceled Southwest flights on her phone after her own flight to Reno, Nevada, was canceled on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Denver International Airport.
Tom Barham and his two sons arrived in Denver from Atlanta on Tuesday morning, but their bags loaded with ski equipment didn't make the flight, probably because curbside bag drop took two hours, he said.

After waiting in line for more than two hours, Barham said Southwest told him their bags should arrive later in the day, inexplicably from Houston.

“We have hope," said Barham, 59.

FLIGHT DELAYED OR CANCELED? What to know and what airlines owe travelers.

A lucky few had smooth travel experiences.

Crystal Griffin, 57, took her daughter to Los Angeles for Christmas to visit family and flew back Tuesday mid-morning. Although their Southwest flight was delayed about 45 minutes, she said things otherwise went smoothly.

But as she waited for their checked bags to arrive at the carousel, she was reserving final judgement, she said with a laugh.

“Some people have been stuck in airports since Sunday, so I’m thankful," said Griffin, a school nutrition worker.

A Southwest worker pushes a cart full of bags to a storage area at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
A few feet away, Mariah Burke, 28, rolled her family's suitcases up to her husband, Kevin, and their dog Willow.

"It's a Christmas miracle," she proclaimed, after their Southwest flight from Phoenix arrived without a hitch. "I mean, look at this nightmare.”

Aside from the Southwest meltdown, DIA was otherwise operating smoothly Tuesday, Renteria said. The airport had worked with its restaurant tenants to extend hours to serve people who remained at their gates overnight, and travelers were given blankets and bottles.

The airport typically sees about 76,000 passengers pass through its TSA checkpoints daily. Southwest is its second-biggest carrier, behind United.

"We understand that this is such a frustrating situation," Renteria told USA TODAY. "It’s really important that people give others grace and patience because it’s affecting everyone."

People wait in line for customer assistance from Southwest at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Southwest Airlines flight cancellations create chaos at Denver airport

