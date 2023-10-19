“1,000-lb. Sisters”’ Tammy Slaton Shares New Selfie Video: ‘She’s in Jeans, Baby’

The '1,000-lb. Sisters' star poses in a denim ensemble while showing off the latest strides in her weight loss journey

Tammy Slaton/instagram Tammy Slaton Shares New Selfie Video

Tammy Slaton showed off her latest milestone on her weight loss journey.

On Wednesday, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star posted a video on Instagram, where she posed in a pair of jeans in front of a mirror for her phone’s camera. In the video, the 37-year-old stood in front of the mirror while wearing blue jeans and a camouflage-printed hoodie sweatshirt.

Tammy Slaton/instagram Tammy Slaton Shares New Selfie Video

This latest video follows the TLC star’s recent posts where she’s been showing off her full body since she underwent weight loss surgery in 2022.

Slaton received an outpour of support after posting the video to her official Instagram account.

Fellow TLC star, Vannessa Cross, from the 1000-Lb. Best Friends series, commented, “Look at my QUEEN🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘❤️.” Slaton’s bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith wrote, “So incredibly proud of you!!!!!”

Slaton also received support from fans and followers. One user shared her support for the star, “I've never been more proud of a stranger xxx.” Another commented, "She’s in jeans baby!! Love uuu."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: '1000-Lb. Sisters'’ Tammy Slaton Gets Candid About Weight Loss Progress: 'Thankful to Be Alive' (Exclusive)

In August, Smith reposted a reaction to his patient’s TikTok video that showcased her transformation, which included a side-by-side video of Slaton alongside various photos of her body before and after her 2022 weight loss surgery.

“Blown away by @queentammy86’s incredible transformation! It’s moments like these that remind us why we should never give up on our patients. Their strength and determination can lead to amazing accomplishments. So proud! 👏🏽,” Smith wrote in the Instagram caption.



Story continues

Before the reality star’s 37th birthday in July, Slaton shared a mirror selfie of her full body transformation for the first time since her surgery, posing in a floral maxi dress.

Instagram/queentammy86 1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shows Off Weight Loss Transformation with New Mirror Selfie

Slaton also published a series of photos of herself sitting in a wheelchair and watching the sunset by the waterfront before her birthday. In the photos, she gazed out at the water, showing off her pink dress and butterfly-shaped hair clip.

Instagram/queentammy86 1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares Photo Watching a Waterfront Sunset in a Wheelchair

Related: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Is Getting Weight Loss Surgery: 'This Is About Me ... Because I'm Queen!'

Ahead of the initial peeks into Slaton’s progress, she told PEOPLE in June, since both her surgery and her near-death experience in 2021 — when she was put on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma after family members said she stopped breathing — she's been feeling "great" as she continues her weight loss journey.

“I wised up and got my surgery," she told PEOPLE. "I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime.

“Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine," she explained to PEOPLE. "I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it.”

"I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am," added Slaton.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.