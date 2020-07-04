There Are 1,000+ Fourth of July Deals on Amazon Right Now — Here Are 10 of the Best Under $25

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is officially here and with it comes tons of great deals on everything you need for summer.

Amazon is packed with thousands of deals this weekend, many of which are $25 and under. Adidas, Levi’s, Skechers, and many of Amazon’s in-house brands are included, and discounts are impressive — we’re talking up 45 percent off. And to make the massive number of deals easier to shop, we rounded up 10 of the best under-$25 deals you can score from its women’s department this weekend.

Amazon’s Best $25-and-Under Deals

There’s no word on how long these markdowns will last, but until they wrap up, shoppers can get everything they need for summer — swimsuits, breezy dresses, sunglasses, sandals, and shorts — for as little as $15. The many offers feature discounts on cozy and comfy clothes that are perfect for anyone planning to stay close to home over the next few months. And since everything is so affordable, you can treat yourself to not one, but several items, and your entire order will likely still be under $100.

Some of the most impressive offers come from Amazon’s very own clothing labels. Brands like Amazon Essentials and Core 10 have tons of casual clothes and dresses on sale. Flattering high-waisted workout leggings and a breezy short sleeve maxi dress (that’s just as comfortable as the leggings) are all discounted.

Once these promotions are over (or sold out), prices are expected to go back up — so if you see something that’s calling your name, go ahead and grab it now. Several items will likely run out of stock before the weekend is over, so get your shopping started by checking out Amazon's deals section or hopping our $25-and-under deals list below.

Amazon

Buy It! Levi’s Bermuda Shorts, $24.99 (orig. $44.50); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Skechers Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandals, $24.90 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Korsis Women’s Swing T-Shirt Dress, $23.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Women’s Saturday Cap, $15 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Under Armour Women’s Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts, $22.99 (orig. $30); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sojos Polarized Classic UV400 Sunglasses, $14.67 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Short Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress, $21.45 (orig. $24.49); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Adokoo Womens White Low Cut Sneakers, $19.94 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Core 10 Women’s High Waisted Workout Leggings, $23.86 (orig. $28.59); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Tempt Me One Piece Off-Shoulder Ruffled Swimsuit, $19.98 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

