This Google Pixelbook deal is one you'll want to shop before Prime Day ends

This whopping discount on the Google Pixelbook Go is a must-shop Prime Day deal.

Scouring the internet for the best Prime Day deals? Well, Amazon shoppers (sign up here to become a member), you've come to the right place. Right now, we're presenting you with a last-minute deal before this sales extravaganza closes, with the chance to save $200 on a top-tested Chromebook.

Through Wednesday, October 14 only (or until inventory sells out), Amazon Prime shoppers can get this Google Pixelbook Go Chromebook for $1,199,99. Normally retailing for $1,399.99, that's a $200 discount, which doesn't come around often.

The Google Pixelbook Go took second place in our ranking of the best Chromebooks, narrowly beat out by the Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 ($474). Aside from its expensive price tag, we truly loved everything about this laptop, from its premium build quality to its gorgeous glossy touch screen. It's large, smooth trackpad and ultra-quiet keypad are worth mentioning, too.

With 16 gigabytes of RAM, 256GB of storage and an Intel Core i7 processor, this Pixelbook Go packs a whole bunch of power in a lightweight, portable design. Its battery life is no joke either, with up to 12 hours from a single charge.

Stating the obvious here, but if you're shopping for laptops this Prime Day, you'll definitely want to consider the Pixelbook Go before it sells out!

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Amazon Prime Day 2020: Save $200 on the Google Pixelbook Go