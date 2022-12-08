1,000 days of COVID-19: Looking back on the pandemic's impact since N.L.'s 1st case

·11 min read
Premier Andrew Furey, accompanied by Dr. Janice Fitzgerald and Health Minister John Haggie, holds a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 16, 2020, when Newfoundland and Labrador administered its first dose. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada - image credit)
Premier Andrew Furey, accompanied by Dr. Janice Fitzgerald and Health Minister John Haggie, holds a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 16, 2020, when Newfoundland and Labrador administered its first dose. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada - image credit)
Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada
Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador marked its first case of COVID-19 on March 14, 2020 — Day 1 of the pandemic in the province. More than three and a half years later, Thursday marks Day 1,000.

Between the two dates, the provincial government has reported more than 53,500 positive cases, but that number doesn't represent the true number of infections, as it includes only PCR tests done by regional health authorities, not rapid tests done at home by the public. The provincial government also began strictly limiting who was eligible for a PCR test months ago.

Remember the long lineups outside of major retail chains? The curbside pickup options for small businesses adapting to the changing landscape in order to stay afloat? The new hobbies as people tried everything they could to break up the day-to-day monotony, between Zoom meetings, while stuck at home? The vaccine passport? Cheeky quotes from elected officials?

There have been 279 deaths so far. There was a provincial election that was interrupted by an outbreak and court challenges. There were cancellations of concerts, festivals and sporting events. Families were separated by restrictions at long-term care and personal-care homes.

Travel restrictions decimated the tourism and hospitality industries. The "Atlantic bubble" was a relatively short-lived phenomenon. A semi-cancelled Christmas, vaccines, booster shots, mask mandates and testing — the list goes on.

But Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said things seem to be taking a turn.

"Right now it certainly appears that we are transitioning to COVID becoming an endemic disease, and I hope a seasonal disease although we're still waiting to see what will happen there," Fitzgerald told CBC News on Wednesday.

"I think we're going to have situations where we are going to see surges in COVID and it may take a little while for it to settle into a seasonal pattern."

Here's a look back over the first 1,000 days of the COVID-19 pandemic — which is still not over.

The firsts

The public was broadly introduced to Fitzgerald in early March 2020. She would become the face of public health while at the helm of the province's decisions and reactions to COVID-19, which had yet to surface in Newfoundland and Labrador by that point.

Her first news conferences were just an insight into things to come. At first they were sporadic, providing important information from outside the province as COVID-19 cases spread across Canada with little known at the time about the virus. Before long, the news conferences became daily events, and much of the province would watch or listen to hear the latest news.

On March 13, Fitzgerald called the spread to N.L. "inevitable." A day later, she announced N.L.'s first presumptive case of COVID-19.

Malone Mullin/CBC
Malone Mullin/CBC

On March 16, N.L. introduced its first sweeping closures, starting with schools and daycares, and Fitzgerald, Premier Dwight Ball and Health Minister John Haggie urged cancelling plans with large crowds and avoiding packed grocery stores.

Haggie declared a public health emergency in the province just two days later. Gyms, theatres, bars and arenas were among the first businesses to be ordered closed. More followed, while restaurants had their operating capacity cut in half.

More cases cropped up over the next couple of weeks — more than 100 of them — in what became known as the "Caul's cluster," after a funeral in St. John's. It was among the first clusters in Canada and the province's first glimpse at how quickly COVID-19 can spread.

On March 30, just two weeks after the province's first case, Fitzgerald announced N.L.'s first death from the virus: a 78-year-old man connected to the Caul's cluster.

"This is a solemn day for our province," Ball said at the time.

As a whole, Canada was reporting just 67 deaths countrywide at the time. That number is just over 48,000 today.

The unprecedented election

The province fell into what became a "new normal" over the following months, attempting to reach goals within the newly introduced alert level system, which outlined what people could and could not do based on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community.

Staying home, keeping contacts low, wearing masks and keeping distance became a new way of living. Parks and playgrounds closed over the summer but trails were open for walking. Curbside pickup became the new way of doing business.

The month before N.L. had its first COVID-19 cases, Ball had announced his intention to step down as premier. The pandemic delayed those plans, and he ultimately stayed on until August, when a Liberal leadership race elected Andrew Furey to run the ship.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press
Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

Furey was sworn in shortly after but still needed a seat within the House of Assembly as an elected official to sit as premier.

In January 2021, with COVID-19 cases seemingly cooling — the province had only five active at the time — he called the general election for February and was immediately met with criticism from the opposition.

N.L. winters are wildly unpredictable and the deadline for the highly anticipated Greene report from the premier's economic recovery team was still months away. Furey also had one year, by law, to call an election from the day he was sworn in.

"It's a little suspicious that the premier thinks it's a good idea to call the election now, instead of waiting for these recommendations and [letting] the public judge the Liberal government based on those recommendations," provincial NDP Leader Allison Coffin said at the time.

COVID-19 cases remained relatively low through the end of January and into early February but the situation quickly changed.

On Feb. 8, 2021, the province reported 11 new cases, the first double-digit day since the Caul's cluster nearly a year before. Feb. 9 saw 30 cases. Feb. 10 had 53 more. Most were connected to two schools in Mount Pearl and the arrival of the B117 variant, which prompted public health to quickly set up more testing sites throughout the northeast Avalon Peninsula.

John Pike/CBC
John Pike/CBC

On Feb. 11, just two days before voters were set to go to the polls, Fitzgerald announced the province had 100 new cases, the largest single-day total to that point.

The following evening, Fitzgerald moved the entire province into Alert Level 5 — the most restrictive — while the province's chief electoral officer, Bruce Chaulk, cancelled all in-person voting for election day in favour of mail-in voting.

Early and special mail-in ballots had already been cast, and remaining voters scrambled to submit requests for mail-in voting kits.

On March 27, 2021, all votes were finally counted. Furey had won with the Liberals claiming a slim majority, while Coffin and PC Leader Ches Crosbie lost in their own districts.

Vaccines and health care

But leading up to what would turned out to be an election unlike any other in Newfoundland and Labrador history was the arrival of COVID-19 vaccinations.

On the global stage, companies were hurriedly working on their products in the background.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca were the first out of the gate, with the provinces and territories sharing a  national supply based on population.

First doses landed in N.L. on Dec. 15, 2020, just 10 days before Christmas and a month before Furey called the election.

"In that plane represents hope for 2021," said Furey on the tarmac at St. John's International Airport.

The rollout strategy was straightforward: first doses would go to the elderly, the most vulnerable and front-line first responders and health staff. As more doses trickled in, and previous groups were largely vaccinated, shots started going into the arms of descending age brackets.

Fitzgerald administered the first dose personally, just a day after the vials arrived.

Sarah Smellie/The Canadian Press
Sarah Smellie/The Canadian Press

Months ticked by while children under 12 years old remained mostly unprotected from the virus. Clearances were needed from the national health body before vaccines could be administered to children between five and 12 years old.

By late November 2021 approval had been given, and kids began receiving first doses on Nov. 25. Fitzgerald, once again, administered the first batch.

Children under five years old would have to wait until the summer of 2022 to get their shots, with first doses administered on Aug. 1 of this year.

To date, 92.9 per cent of the province's population over five years old is fully vaccinated.

The vaccines were touted as a way to keep severe illness numbers down while the health-care system strained under the pressure of the pandemic — resulting in staffing shortages, overfilled ERs and lengthening wait times, all of which still plague the province today.

Schools and the turnaround

The province's public school system was also hit hard by the pandemic, with staff attempting to deliver education to students under a constantly changing situation.

Students were sent home on March 16, 2020, two days after the first case was announced. In-person classes, public exams, school activities, outings and travel were cancelled for the rest of the school year.

Students finished the year in virtual classrooms, as the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District scrambled to ensure online resources were available for students with a focus on the graduating class.

The province's caseload began to dwindle over the summer of 2020, allowing Fitzgerald to lower the alert level and for businesses and leisure activities to resume, with some restrictions still in place. The plan from the provincial government and the school district was to have kids back in class to begin the new school year in September.

Mike Moore/CBC
Mike Moore/CBC

About 64,000 students from K-12 returned that fall, with heavy restrictions in place, including cohorts, a ban on school sports and mandatory masking.

But COVID-19 cases began to skyrocket in December 2021 with the arrival of the Omicron variant. Between Dec. 13 and Dec. 31, the province reported 2,077 cases — an average of more than 100 per day — and Fitzgerald moved the entire province to Alert Level 3 on Dec. 22, bringing back heavier restrictions — including visitor restrictions at seniors' homes — just days before Christmas.

"Today we need to face things as they are, not as we want them to be," Fitzgerald said while wiping away tears after delivering the unwelcome news to the public just days before families were set to gather to celebrate the holidays.

Following the Christmas break, students didn't return to in-person classes until late January, with the return hinging on two negative COVID-19 tests taken at home.

The provincial mask mandate was dropped in March, although Fitzgerald recommends continuing to wear them in public spaces, and fall 2022 looked much different again as the province returned to life largely without COVID-19 restrictions.

"It is time to get back to our new normal, and this is another step along that road," said Haggie at the time.

Businesses struggle, some bounce back

Pandemic travel restrictions dealt a heavy blow to the tourism and hospitality industry, while capacity restrictions and complete closures in the early months of 2020 also hurt other small businesses.

Tourists couldn't make the journey while foot traffic from locals was at an all-time low.

Government officials touted a "Stay Home Year" for the summer of 2020, urging people to support local businesses and explore their home province with a "staycation."

It was a small boost that business owners needed but many still struggled. Some didn't reopen their doors at all.

Michael Winsor
Michael Winsor

The launch of the provincial government's Come Home Year campaign in 2022 provided a stark contrast to the previous two years. The end of restrictions meant visitors could return without too many challenges, including on cruise ships and in a steady flow through St. John's International Airport.

Municipalities got funding for home-brewed projects and events, while tourism operators basked in the return of regular traffic from outside N.L., something most rely heavily on.

The province also saw the return of massive gatherings with festivals on George Street, the Royal St. John's Regatta and the Iceberg Alley concert series.

And even after 1,000 days, the pandemic is far from over. Newfoundland and Labrador continues to report hundreds of new cases and a handful of deaths each week, even as the province moves past the uncertainty that marked the early days of COVID-19 toward — when the World Health Organization makes an official declaration — what will be a post-pandemic life.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Canadian defender Alistair Johnston moves to Celtic after standout World Cup

    Defender Alistair Johnston, one of Canada's standout players at the 2022 World Cup, is headed to Scotland's Glasgow Celtic. CF Montreal confirmed the transfer Saturday, saying it will take effect Jan. 1 — the start of the January transfer window. Celtic said Johnston has signed a five-year contract and will meet up with the team next weekend when it returns from training camp in Portugal. While Celtic and Montreal did not detail the transfer price, Glasgow's Daily Record reported the deal is wor

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Titans can't overcome former WR Brown in 2nd straight loss

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks absorbed a brutal blow from a helmet to his facemask and somehow held onto the ball for his first receiving touchdown. The score came with a hefty price. Burks briefly lay motionless in the end zone because of a concussion, and Titans and Eagles players took a knee in prayer. Burks eventually walked off on his own power. “It’s unfortunate he couldn’t finish the game,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. The talented wideout had downplayed co

  • Countdown to Kickoff: Matheson outlines plans for new pro women's soccer league

    It didn't take long for Christine Sinclair to see the impact from the announcement that a new pro women's soccer league planned to kick off in Canada in 2025. "The number of kids that came up to me and said, 'Well I'm going to be playing in 10 years,' I think that's why we're doing this," Sinclair said. "Inspiring the next generation of young Canadians and giving young girls an opportunity to fulfil their dreams." On Monday night, former national team player Diana Matheson and business partner T

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • Fields puts on show in return from injury, Bears lose again

    CHICAGO (AP) — A shoulder separation suffered two weeks ago failed to prevent Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields from running like he has all season. He also delivered a season high in yards passing on Sunday. What he couldn’t do was end a streak of poor finishes by Chicago and pull out a win against the Green Bay Packers. The Bears lost 28-19. “I feel all right,” Fields said. “The shoulder held up pretty good.” Fields ran for 71 yards on six attempts. He also completed 20 of 25 passes for

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ