070 Shake: You Can’t Kill Me review – a subdued follow-up to Modus Vivendi

Ammar Kalia
·1 min read

With her soaring voice, Kanye West affiliate Danielle Balbuena, AKA 070 Shake, has a knack of investing productions with boundless freedom. She cracks West’s 2018 track Ghost Town wide open with a yearning, melodic nostalgia, and on her 2020 debut Modus Vivendi, the New Jersey-born rapper croons through everything from forlorn synthpop to bass-heavy rhythm.

On her second album, You Can’t Kill Me, Balbuena takes a more subdued tack, with mixed results. Highlights come when her melismatic range is foregrounded: building harmonies over the rhythmic chants of opener Web; performing electronically processed runs over the thump of History; expounding on the sensuousness of a woman’s dress on Blue Velvet. But across the record’s 14 tracks there are too many moments where Balbuena adopts a middling mumble, stumbling over her melodies. Come Back Home’s synth-fuelled crescendo dominates her quiet refrain; Body struggles to inject a mid-tempo feel with vibrancy; and Cocoon promises a dancefloor hedonism, but Balbuena’s intimate delivery falters.

There are flashes of the full-throated musicality that made her an exciting prospect, but the album falls short. Perhaps hampered by a pressure to take her sound in a fresh direction, Balbuena loses the vitality that distinguished her in the first place.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Smith ignores history, takes lead at Memorial

    DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cameron Smith believes he is playing the best golf of his life, and it shows. He is in the lead at Memorial, a tournament where the Australian doesn't have a great history. Smith elicited one of the loudest cheers of a glorious afternoon Friday at Muirfield Village — another anomaly for this weather-plagued tournament — when he holed out with a downhill chip from beyond the green on the par-3 12th that carried him to a 3-under 69. He kept his one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy

  • Hurricanes face challenge of improving on 4-year playoff run

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are facing the challenging stretch of building a perennial Stanley Cup contender. A second-round exit to the New York Rangers highlighted the need for more postseason goal scoring and better special-teams play. Yet the Hurricanes must decide how much to change after posting the league’s third-best record, a franchise-record 116 points and a second straight division title. “Every year when this ends, it’s always tough,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour s

  • RBC Canadian Open to have spectator seats 100 feet above course

    TORONTO — Fans at next week's RBC Canadian Open will have the opportunity to dine 100 feet above the golf course. Seats and a table will be suspended above St. George's Golf and Country Club so spectators can take in the first and 18th holes of the PGA Tour event with a bird's-eye view. The dining experience is sponsored by theScore Bet, the official gaming partner of the Canadian Open. "We thought 'O.K., how can we show up the Canadian Open in a way that actually adds value and creates an exper

  • Borjan, Buchanan, Charron named Canada Soccer's top players for May

    Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan and Samuel Charron have been named Canada Soccer’s top players for the month for May. Borjan, a goalkeeper from Hamilton, helped Red Star Belgrade clinch a fifth Serbian league title in a row. He scored on a penalty in added time in Red Star's 3-1 season-ending win over FK Voždovac on May 22. Borjan helped Red Star win their second Serbian Cup in a row four days later with a 2-1 win over FK Partizan. Buchanan, a centre back from Brampton, Ont., won her fifth UEFA

  • Delierre aiming for a third national title as national squash playdowns go outdoors

    After two decades on the Pro Squash Association tour, Shawn Delierre's career plan took a detour at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the sports world on hold, the Montreal native wanted to help the worsening situation in Quebec's hospitals and long-term care homes. He became a Canadian Red Cross support aide so he could help at various living facilities in the province. It led to more training and eventually a full-time job as a nurse's assistant. Now that tour play has resumed, Delierre

  • Free agents the Raptors could pursue in July

    The Toronto Raptors have a few roster deficiencies to address in the offseason. Surely they will depend on internal development to improve their shooting and rim protection, but here are a few names that could fit their budget and help them get better ahead of next season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • No Dustin? No problem. RBC Canadian Open unfazed by Johnson's withdrawal

    TORONTO — Dustin Johnson was once the face of the RBC Canadian Open but years after he won the men's national golf championship his sudden withdrawal from the PGA Tour event isn't having a significant impact on the tournament's ticket sales. Johnson, who won the Canadian Open in 2018, announced on Tuesday that he would not be playing next week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Instead, Johnson entered the 48-man field for the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, a new rival

  • Avalanche drown Oilers in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

    Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.

  • OG Anuoby is an NBA commodity & the Raptors know it

    Rumours have been swirling recently that OG Anunoby is dissatisfied with his role in Toronto. While we don't know how much truth there is to that, we do know the NBA is paying attention to how the Raptors are constructing their roster. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Saturday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Oilers' decision to split up superstars backfires in Game 2

    Splitting up Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl proved to be costly for Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft as the Oilers struggled defensively in Game 2.

  • Cale Makar raising the bar for Avalanche

    DENVER — Connor McDavid collected the puck inside in his own blue line and was off to the races. Less than a minute into Game 2 of the Western Conference final, the only thing standing in the way of the Edmonton Oilers captain — and in the way of another potential jaw-dropping highlight from the lightning-quick superstar — was Cale Makar. The Colorado Avalanche defenceman retreated backwards at a breathless pace before pivoting, angling McDavid away from danger and poking the puck off his stick.

  • Stamkos on playoff star power: 'We don't care who who's playing who'

    Steven Stamkos says that while star matchups like Connor McDavid & Nathan MacKinnon are good for the growth of the game, winning is all that matters for the Tampa Bay Lightning at this time of year.

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • Avalanche down Oilers 8-6 in a wild Game 1 to open Western Conference final

    DENVER — The Oilers have seen this script play out before. This opponent, however, is a different beast. And if Edmonton doesn't solve its defensive issues, the Western Conference final could be over quick. Cale Makar had a goal and two assists Tuesday as the high-flying Colorado Avalanche dominated early and hung on late to defeat the Oilers 8-6 in a wild Game 1. Much like the opener of Edmonton's second-round series — an equally frantic 9-6 loss to the Calgary Flames before the team rebounded

  • Eight is Enough: Twins dump Blue Jays 9-3 to end Toronto's eight-game win streak

    TORONTO — For a few innings Friday night, it looked like the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays were going to have a back-and-forth slugfest with the ball carrying in the spring air at Rogers Centre. The Minnesota bullpen had other plans, completely shutting down the Toronto offence to help end the Blue Jays' eight-game winning streak. Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda hit two homers apiece and Byron Buxton added a two-run shot as Minnesota dumped Toronto 9-3. Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez gave

  • Manoah in form, Hernandez homers as Jays beat White Sox 8-3 for 8th straight victory

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah admitted he was thinking about a complete game Thursday as the White Sox were trying to make a comeback attempt in the eighth inning. It provided a learning opportunity for the young right-hander, who provided another strong performance in Toronto's 8-3 win over Chicago. "Baseball is great, man. It teaches you lessons all the time," Manoah said. "That's a good lesson for me, to not worry about pitch count or look ahead in the game. Just stay in myself, con

  • Sebastian Aho fuelled by anger after playoff disappointment

    Sebastian Aho says the disappointment and anger he's feeling after the Carolina Hurricanes' season ended in a Game 7 loss to the Rangers will fuel his motivation to work harder in the offseason.

  • Family affair: Josh and Dave Manson going head-to-head in Avalanche-Oilers matchup

    DENVER — Josh Manson wants to do everything he can to beat the Edmonton Oilers. That doesn't mean the Colorado Avalanche defenceman will be cutting off communication with his dad during the NHL's Western Conference final. Dave Manson — a nasty blue-liner during his playing days, and an assistant on the staff of Oilers interim head coach Jay Woodcroft — sent his son a text message prior to Game 6 of Colorado's second-round series against the St. Louis Blues. "Go win this game so I can come see my

  • Mitchell Miller named USHL 'Player of the Year' despite vile bullying saga

    It was revealed after the 2020 NHL Draft that Mitchell Miller admitted in juvenile court to bullying and abusing a classmate who had a learning disability.