0311-technewsletter

Zachery Eanes
·2 min read

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: March 11, 2022

North Carolina was in the hunt early for a Rivian manufacturing plant that ultimately will bring 7,500 jobs to Georgia.

But the state’s effort apparently never progressed, in part because of the North Carolina’s ban on direct-car sales, which would bar Rivian’s ability to sell and service cars throughout North Carolina without a dealership network.

That information comes from a trove of documents I obtained from the state, which details what land North Carolina pitched to the company and the early conversations between the state and Rivian officials.

[read more here]

Paul Cormier
Paul Cormier

(Paul Cormier, CEO of Red Hat.)

Tech news from the Triangle

  • Red Hat halting business operations in Russia, moves some employees out of Ukraine. [N&O]

  • With Amgen on the way, Southern Wake County may be next hot spot for biotech companies. [N&O]

  • Rising gas prices threaten delivery services that have become a pandemic staple. [N&O]

  • Farewell, Dude. Cary software firm Dude Solutions changes name to Brightly. [TBJ]

  • Lenovo gearing up for multi-year partnership with Formula 1. [WRAL]

  • Durham’s Tempo Brew Looks To Carve Out Space In Cold-Brew Coffee Market. [GrepBeat]

What I’m reading

  • States should be empowered to sue for control of Russian assets, NC treasurer says. [N&O]

  • A UNC student in a wheelchair was stuck in her dorm, spotlighting accessibility issues. [N&O]

  • U.S. inflation reaches four-decade high. [WSJ]

  • Microsoft’s Pursuit of Climate Goals Runs Into Headwinds. [NYT]

  • Patient who received genetically modified pig heart in groundbreaking transplant surgery dies. [CNN]

  • ‘It’s not medical’: Oregon wrestles with how to offer psychedelics outside the health care system. [STAT News]

Other Triangle business

  • With latest sale, this Raleigh block is catching up with rapidly growing downtown. [N&O]

  • Frontier Airlines announces more nonstops from RDU, most to the Northeast and Midwest. [N&O]

  • Raleigh store will sell premium furniture at bargain prices, but only once a month. [N&O]

