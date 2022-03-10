0311-technewsletter

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: March 11, 2022

North Carolina was in the hunt early for a Rivian manufacturing plant that ultimately will bring 7,500 jobs to Georgia.

But the state’s effort apparently never progressed, in part because of the North Carolina’s ban on direct-car sales, which would bar Rivian’s ability to sell and service cars throughout North Carolina without a dealership network.

That information comes from a trove of documents I obtained from the state, which details what land North Carolina pitched to the company and the early conversations between the state and Rivian officials.

Paul Cormier

(Paul Cormier, CEO of Red Hat.)

Red Hat halting business operations in Russia, moves some employees out of Ukraine. [N&O]

With Amgen on the way, Southern Wake County may be next hot spot for biotech companies. [N&O]

Rising gas prices threaten delivery services that have become a pandemic staple. [N&O]

Farewell, Dude. Cary software firm Dude Solutions changes name to Brightly. [TBJ]

Lenovo gearing up for multi-year partnership with Formula 1. [WRAL]

Durham’s Tempo Brew Looks To Carve Out Space In Cold-Brew Coffee Market. [GrepBeat]

States should be empowered to sue for control of Russian assets, NC treasurer says. [N&O]

A UNC student in a wheelchair was stuck in her dorm, spotlighting accessibility issues. [N&O]

U.S. inflation reaches four-decade high. [WSJ]

Microsoft’s Pursuit of Climate Goals Runs Into Headwinds. [NYT]

Patient who received genetically modified pig heart in groundbreaking transplant surgery dies. [CNN]

‘It’s not medical’: Oregon wrestles with how to offer psychedelics outside the health care system. [STAT News]

With latest sale, this Raleigh block is catching up with rapidly growing downtown. [N&O]

Frontier Airlines announces more nonstops from RDU, most to the Northeast and Midwest. [N&O]

Raleigh store will sell premium furniture at bargain prices, but only once a month. [N&O]

