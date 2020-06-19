01 Communique Announces the Resignation of a Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2020 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (ONE.V) today announced that Ms. Joanna Ng has resigned her position as a Director of the Company effective June 19, 2020.

Mr. William Train, the Chairman of the board of directors for 01 Communique, would like to thank Joanna for her service on the board and on behalf of all directors wishes her well with her future endeavors.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (ONE.V) has always been at the forefront of technology. In early 2018 the Company announced the transition of its business focusing on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP technology. IronCAP is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's legacy business provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products. The Company's legacy products are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Andrew Cheung

Chief Executive Officer

01 Communique

(905) 795-2888 x206

Andrew.cheung@01com.com

