This ’00s Shoe Trend Just Got A 2020 Update

This year has resulted in the rise of many a micro fashion trend. Some we expected as a result of the pandemic, like sweatsuits and face masks. Others were less predictable, like for example, the return of this noughties footwear style: the platform flip-flop. The rise of Lindsey Lohan and Paris Hilton’s preferred choice of footwear in the early ‘00s was certainly a surprise. However, like the standard flip-flop did back in the summer of ‘18, platform flip-flops have defied the odds by becoming a summer-to-fall transition and indoor shoe must-have in 2020.

The rise of said lifted thongs was first brought to our attention when iconic ‘00s duo Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s luxury brand, The Row, released a pair in ivory and black leather this summer. Soon, fashion girls were flocking to them, including Monikh, Alyssa Coscarelli, and Brittany Bathgate. (Others, like Blanca Miro and Katie Ruensumran, opted instead for the brand’s platform clogs, which are equally as covetable.) Today, the Ginza sandals, along with about a dozen other similar styles, are impossible to escape — and they aren’t going anywhere just because summer is over.

At Source Unknown, a recently launched fashion brand that specializes in affordable, trendy clothing and shoes, the platform flip-flop selection includes everything from Ginza-like styles with added laces to more throwback styles made of terrycloth. Zara’s take is made in a cognac colorway and showcases a Maison Margiela Tabi-like toe design, while the offering at Simon Miller has an even higher lift and comes in colors like neon green and cocoa. (Speaking of which: The Simon Miller Coaster Thong sandal is currently on sale.) Reike Nen, Dries Van Noten, and ATP Atelier are all also selling unique iterations of the platform flip-flop.

Of course, this isn’t the first time in recent seasons that we’ve seen a classic item get trendier with some added height. The same thing happened with ‘70s style boots, as well as combat boots. Later, we saw it happen with loafers, followed by leather slides. It was only a matter of time before fashion gave the flip-flop the same treatment. Furthermore, since we’re still spending the majority of our time indoors, there’s really no reason to stop wearing something you like just because it’s no longer technically weather-appropriate.

Now that flip-flop season knows no bounds, shop our favorite lifted styles, below.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

