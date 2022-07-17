This ’00s Fashion Staple Is Officially Back

No, you’re not imagining things: waistcoats are everywhere these days. The somewhat debonair, definitely chic look has come in and out of style for decades and holds a lot of sartorial power for those confident enough to give it a try. Appearing on Autumn/Winter 2022 runways at brands such as Etro and Burberry, and on fashion girlies like Lucy Williams and Francesca Perks, the waistcoat has officially re-entered wardrobes – but is it back for good?

Whether styled over a crisp shirt or tee, worn as part of a matching suit or on its own with trousers or a skirt, a waistcoat offers a perfect serving of BDE. If you’re thinking about getting in on the trend but are a little bit intimidated by it, we’re here to help you out of your comfort zone and into this powerful look.

Below, discover five different styles of waistcoats and 15 products you can shop right now.

The Linen Waistcoat: For Hot Summer Days

Trying to figure out which top to wear when it’s hot out (hello, heatwave) can be tricky so a lightweight linen waistcoat is a sweet choice for summer. Pair with shorts, a flowy skirt or coordinating linen trousers.

The Denim Waistcoat: For An Easy Layer

A denim waistcoat is so similar to a jean jacket in that it’s easy to style with just about any bottoms or tops, making it a great option for first-time waistcoat-wearers. Tip: score even more style points in a double denim look.

The Cropped Waistcoat: For A ’90s Moment

More of a crop top gal? There’s a waistcoat for you. The shorter length will give your outfit Rachel Green from Friends, ’90s vibes (IYKYK). Pair with stacked necklaces and hoops for maximum effect.

The Suit Waistcoat: For A Power Look

As the style comes from centuries of classic tailoring, its original form will always be as part of a suit and TBH, this look is super chic. Feeling like a boss? Go one step further with a suit jacket (for cooler months, of course).

The Printed Waistcoat: For A Statement

Waistcoats veer towards a more minimal style but there’s always room to make a statement. Try a waistcoat with a bold print and pair with block-colour layers. Or why not go for a print clash to really make a splash?

