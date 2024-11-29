0 long balls, 0 crosses: 24yo United star lost the ball 12 times vs Bodo/Glimt, Amorim wants him out – opinion

0 long balls, 0 crosses: 24yo United star lost the ball 12 times vs Bodo/Glimt, Amorim wants him out – opinion





Manchester United returned to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

Manager Ruben Amorim made six changes for the game and there were some surprise selections.

Antony got the nod in the right wing-back role ahead of Amad Diallo, but he failed to capitalise.

The Brazil international had a passing accuracy of 90 percent, but did not provide anything going forward.

Antony did not complete a single long ball or cross in the game and lost possession on 12 occasions.

The 24-year-old won just 50 percent of his ground duels and was dribbled past twice in 60 minutes.

The former Ajax man had a big opportunity to impress the manager, but he was unable to make use of it.

Antony has been a fringe player over the past year and his situation may not improve anytime soon.

It has been reported that Amorim wants to sign Sporting CP’s Geovany Quenda to replace him.

The United ace could be sold to the highest bidder or loaned out as early as the winter transfer window.

There is still a month left before the turn of the year, but Antony is running out of time to prove himself.

Noussair Mazraoui has played on the right side of the back three in Amorim’s two games in charge.

However, he could start at right wing-back ahead of Diallo once Leny Yoro is integrated into the XI.

As things stand, Antony seems more likelier to head for the exit door in the next transfer window.

Stats from Fotmob.com

Article written by Sri Aswin .

This article was written by .

