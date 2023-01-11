At S$0.70, Is It Time To Put Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (SGX:Y92) On Your Watch List?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (SGX:Y92). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the SGX. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Thai Beverage’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Thai Beverage Worth?

Good news, investors! Thai Beverage is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is SGD0.98, but it is currently trading at S$0.70 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Thai Beverage’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Thai Beverage look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Thai Beverage's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since Y92 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on Y92 for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy Y92. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Thai Beverage you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Thai Beverage, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

