NBA playoffs: Dejounte Murray suspended for Hawks-Celtics Game 5 after incident with official

Callie Lawson-Freeman
·Contributing writer
·1 min read
Apr 18, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) looks back to the Boston Celtics bench after shooting a three point basket in the third quarter during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray will miss one game of the team's first-round playoff series with the Boston Celtics. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

The NBA has suspended Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray one game for "making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing a game official," the league announced on Monday.

He bumped into an official at the end of Sunday's playoff loss to the Boston Celtics, prompting an NBA investigation.

