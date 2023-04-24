NBA playoffs: Dejounte Murray suspended for Hawks-Celtics Game 5 after incident with official

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray will miss one game of the team's first-round playoff series with the Boston Celtics. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

The NBA has suspended Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray one game for "making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing a game official," the league announced on Monday.

He bumped into an official at the end of Sunday's playoff loss to the Boston Celtics, prompting an NBA investigation.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/6IEAnN4Mzj — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 24, 2023

