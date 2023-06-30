NBA free agency is now underway as teams can start negotiating deals with free-agent players. Those deals can become official July 6. Between Friday and July 6, all deals can be agreed upon but are not binding agreements between team and player. They become official once the deal is signed July 6 or later.

A handful of teams have significant cap space, including the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings, while many others have some juggling to do in order to retain their current players as the new collective bargaining agreement takes effect Saturday.

Some of the top players to watch during free agency: James Harden and Fred VanVleet. Other players could shake up the offseason, such as Damian Lillard's status with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Yahoo Sports for the latest NBA free-agency news.

Kyrie Irving agrees to re-sign with Dallas Mavericks

Eight-time NBA All-Star point guard and one-time champion Kyrie Irving will return to the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $126 million contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Mavericks traded Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round draft pick and two second-round picks for Irving this past February, following the 31-year-old's most recent trade request.

Irving averaged 27 points (51/39/95 shooting splits), six assists and five rebounds over 20 games in Dallas, despite suffering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot at the end of last season. In their 27 games following Irving's debut, the Mavericks finished 9-18, falling from sixth place in the Western Conference to 11th and out of the playoff picture for the first time since superstar teammate Luka Dončić's rookie season in 2019. Read more on Irving's deal.

Khris Middleton staying with Bucks on $102M deal

Three-time NBA All-Star and 2021 champion Khris Middleton has agreed to return to the Milwaukee Bucks on a three-year, $102 million deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Middleton averaged 15.1 points (44/32/90 shooting splits), 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds in just 24.3 minutes over 33 games for the Bucks this past season. He missed the first 20 games of the year to offseason surgery on his left wrist and another 18 games over the winter with a sore right knee, which required arthroscopic surgery after Milwaukee's disappointing first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat.

A sprained left MCL also cost Middleton the final 10 games of the 2022 playoffs, when the defending champion Bucks lost a seven-game series to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Read more on Middleton's deal.

Jakob Poeltl returning to Raptors on $80M deal

Jakob Poeltl has agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract to return to the Toronto Raptors, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, taking one of the best available big men off the market early in the NBA’s 2023 free agency period.

The 27-year-old Poeltl averaged 12.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks in 26.5 minutes per game across 72 appearances last season for both the San Antonio Spurs, with whom he began the season, and the Toronto Raptors, who brought Poeltl into the fold at February’s trade deadline. Read more on Poeltl's deal.

Kristaps Porzingis gets $60 million extension from Boston Celtics

One-time NBA All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis has agreed to a two-year, $60 million contract extension with the Boston Celtics, sources told Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

The Celtics traded Marcus Smart and salary in a three-team deal that returned Porzingis from the Washington Wizards and multiple-first round picks from the Memphis Grizzlies prior to the NBA Draft.

Porzingis is due $36 million from the Celtics this coming season, and the extension will keep him under contract through the 2025-26 campaign. Much of Boston's rotation is signed for at least the next two seasons, save for extension-eligible All-NBA forward Jaylen Brown and restricted free agent Grant Williams.

Jerami Grant reportedly agrees $160M deal to return to Trail Blazers

Forward Jerami Grant has agreed to a five-year, $160 million contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

Grant, 29, spent the past season with the Portland after being traded from the Detroit Pistons this past offseason. He had a solid 2022-23 season, averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Trail Blazers. Read more on Grant's extension.

Bruce Brown, fresh off an NBA title with Nuggets, reportedly agrees to $45M deal with Pacers

Bruce Brown, a key contributor in the Denver Nuggets' 2023 championship team, reportedly agreed to a two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The deal comes after Brown declined his $6.8 million player option earlier this month. Brown enjoyed a breakout season in Denver after he originally signed a two-year, $13.3 million contract with the Nuggets this past offseason. He averaged a career-high 11.5 points per game in 28.5 minutes per game last season. Brown also added 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season. Read more on Brown's deal.



Four-time NBA champion and 2017 Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green has agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors on a four-year, $100 million contract, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reports. Green will have a player option on the fourth year.

The 33-year-old veteran averaged 8.5 points (53/31/71 shooting splits), 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 31.5 minutes over 73 games for the Warriors this past season, earning his eighth spot on an All-Defensive roster. Read more on Green's extension.

Kyle Kuzma returning to Wizards on $102M deal

Kyle Kuzma is returning to the Washington Wizards, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Kuzma, after declining a player option with the Washington Wizards and entering free agency, agreed to rejoin the team on a four-year, $102 million deal, his agent told Wojnarowski.

Though the Wizards struggled and missed the playoffs both seasons that Kuzma was there, he is coming off the best season in his career. Kuzma averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game, shot nearly 45% from the field and added 7.2 rebounds and a career-best 3.7 assists per game. Read more on Kuzma's extension.

Nets deal Joe Harris to Pistons to free up cap space

The Brooklyn Nets are trying to get some payroll flexibility before NBA free agency officially opens. The team took a big step toward that Friday, dealing Joe Harris to the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Nets are also sending two second-round picks to Detroit in the deal. Harris has $19.9 million left on his contract, which expires after the 2023-24 NBA season. The move gives the Nets more cap space, allowing the team to potentially add multiple impact players in the offseason.

James Harden reportedly picks up player option in order to facilitate trade from Sixers

One-time NBA MVP James Harden has picked up $35.6 million player option with the 76ers in anticipation of working with the team on a trade out of Philadelphia, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Harden, who turns 34 years old in August, averaged 21 points, a league-high 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Sixers this past season, making his 10th straight All-Star appearance. A strained tendon in his right foot and a sore left Achilles' tendon cost him 24 games during the regular season and a possible All-NBA appearance — a growing trend in his career. Soft-tissue injuries also sidelined Harden in his two previous seasons, and he has not made an All-NBA roster since he was on the Houston Rockets in 2020. Read more on Harden's options.

Follow NBA free agency rumors, news, agreements