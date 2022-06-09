  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NBA Finals: Jaylen Brown, Celtics respond with force in Game 3 victory over Warriors

Ben Rohrbach
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jaylen Brown
    Jaylen Brown
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stephen Curry
    Stephen Curry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jayson Tatum
    Jayson Tatum
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Marcus Smart
    Marcus Smart
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Klay Thompson
    Klay Thompson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

BOSTON — The Celtics punched back at their bullies in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Boston's 16-rebound edge on the glass was evidence of a forceful response to the Golden State Warriors' blowout victory in Game 2, while Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart combined for 77 points in a 116-100 victory. The Celtics take a 2-1 lead in the series ahead of a home Game 4 on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 31 points in defeat before leaving with an apparent foot injury with two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Golden State does not anticipate updating his status until Thursday. Klay Thompson added 25 points in a bounce-back game for Golden State. Draymond Green, whose intensity propelled the Warriors to victory on Sunday, fouled out with two points and four rebounds in 35 minutes.

"I was soft," Green said plainly after the loss.

If ever there was a doubt the Celtics would match the energy the Warriors brought in Game 2, Boston answered it in the opening quarter. Led by a reinvigorated Robert Williams III (10 rebounds, eight points, four blocks, three steals), the Celtics outrebounded the Warriors 16-3 in the first eight minutes, grabbing as many offensive rebounds as Golden State had altogether. Brown attacked Green off the dribble and rose over him from the perimeter, scoring 17 of his 26 points on 6-for-9 shooting (3-4 3P) in the first quarter.

The Warriors missed eight of their first 10 attempts from 3-point range and could manufacture nothing against Boston's length on the interior. Even as Thompson heated up, the Celtics responded, finding layups in favorable matchups against Curry, Poole and practically everyone Golden State threw at them. Boston doubled the Warriors' 16 points in the paint and outscored them by 10 on second chances in the first half.

Golden State made an inevitable run over a 40-second span midway through the second quarter, once again taking advantage of the Celtics' carelessness with the basketball. Thompson and Curry sandwiched 3-pointers around an Andrew Wiggins dunk on three straight possessions, and a minute later Curry's layup cut what was a 17-point deficit to 56-49 with more than three minutes still left to play before halftime.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown reacts to a play in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors during Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown reacts to a play in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors during Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Boston netted five straight and pushed the lead back to 12 at the break. It should have been more. The Celtics scored 68 points on 57% shooting from the field and 44% accuracy from deep through the first 24 minutes, but turnovers continued to plague them, as the Warriors scored 14 points off their eight miscues.

Everyone watching anticipated more third-quarter magic from the Warriors. It did not come for six minutes. One possession changed all that. Curry drained a 3-pointer, and the officials confirmed Al Horford stepped into his landing space. The flagrant-1 foul gave Golden State a free throw and the ball. Otto Porter Jr.'s 3-pointer made it seven points on a single trip down the floor, and Boston's lead was trimmed to 82-80.

Another Curry 3-pointer, another minute later, gave Golden State its first lead since Kevon Looney's layup 17 seconds into the game. Curry and Thompson combined for six of the Warriors' seven 3-pointers and 15 of their 33 points in the the quarter, but Boston did just enough to cling to a 93-89 lead entering the fourth.

Failure to finish at the rim frustrated Tatum during the first three quarters, but he broke through in the final frame. He targeted Curry, whose fourth foul cost him enough aggression to open the door for Boston. The Celtics amped their defense in return and began the quarter on a 9-2 run to extend their lead back to 11.

Golden State got no closer than eight points the rest of the way. Tatum scored nine of his 27 points and Smart added eight of his 24 before Boston coach Ime Udoka pulled his starters with two minutes still to go in the fourth. When the final whistle sounded, the Celtics scored 52 points in the paint to the Warriors' 26 and 22 second-chance points to their 11, grabbing four of their 15 offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter.

Boston won the hustle and the game, a reoccurring theme in this series. Who will be the bully on Friday?

NBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Celtics 120, Warriors 108

Game 2: Warriors 107, Celtics 88

Game 3: Celtics 116, Warriors 100 (Celtics lead 2-1)

Game 4: Warriors at Celtics, Friday, 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 5: Celtics at Warriors, Monday, June 13, 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 6: Warriors at Celtics, Thursday, June 16, 9 p.m. ET (ABC)*

Game 7: Celtics at Warriors, Sunday, June 19, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)*

* — if necessary

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • David Griffin: Extending Zion Williamson is an easy decision

    New Orleans Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin called Zion Williamson a max player and said it is an "easy decision" to offer him a big money extension. Williamson is eligible to sign a five-year, $181 million max rookie ...

  • Governor: U.S. wants revisions to New York congestion pricing plan

    Governor Kathy Hochul said on Thursday the Biden administration is seeking changes in a long-planned congestion pricing plan for New York City that could further delay implementation of a system designed to reduce traffic in Manhattan and provide funding to improve mass transit. In March 2021, the U.S. Transportation Department's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) said the plan to use tolls to manage traffic in central Manhattan would face an expedited environmental review, after the Trump administration did not act on it.

  • 'Energy' behind Celtics with chance to build lead on Warriors

    The Boston Celtics are in position to take a commanding lead in the NBA Finals, while the Golden State Warriors are hoping they don't have to play without star guard Stephen Curry. Boston is halfway toward winning its first NBA title since 2008 and the Celtics will look to take another step Friday night when they host the Warriors in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series. Boston is looking to grab a 3-1 lead after outplaying Golden State for most of the contest in Wednesday's 116-100 home victory.

  • Emma Thompson says Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial will not ‘derail’ the MeToo movement

    Actor says the case has been ‘has been blown out of all remote human proportion’

  • Jake Schreier to Direct ‘Thunderbolts’ for Marvel Studios

    Eric Pearson is writing the script

  • Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie Taps Jake Schreier As Director

    EXCLUSIVE: Marvel Studios’ top-secret Thunderbolts movie looks to have gained momentum as Deadline has learned that Jake Schreier is set as director of the new Marvel tentpole. Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson is penning the script with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing. Not much is known about the plot of film other than it revolves around a […]

  • Max Muncy's three-run home run

    Max Muncy clubs a clutch opposite-field three-run home run after the White Sox intentionally walked Trea Turner in the 6th inning

  • NBA Finals: Overlooked no more, Jaylen Brown shining for Celtics vs. Warriors

    Six months and a run to the NBA Finals later, Jaylen Brown has gone from Mr. Expendable to Mr. Indispensable for the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Finland trips Canada 2-0 in U18 women's world hockey opener

    MADISON, Wis. — They had their chances and almost double the number of shots, but Canada couldn't find net and dropped a 2-0 decision to Finland in Monday's opening-round action of the U18 women's World Hockey Championship at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis. Ada Eronen and Oona Havana scored for Finland and Emilia Kyrkko stopped 40 shots for the shutout. Hailey MacLeod of Abbotsford, B.C. stopped 13 of 15 shots in the Canadian net. Finland went 1-for-6 on the power play, while Canada went 0-for-2.

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Uguak hits game-winning 3 as Stingers complete comeback over River Lions for 3rd straight win

    Aher Uguak nailed a walk-off three-pointer during the Elam Ending to lift the defending champion Edmonton Stingers over the Niagara River Lions with a 79-77 road victory on Monday night in CEBL action at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ont. Edmonton completed the comeback after trailing 45-39 at the half and 69-63 entering the Elam Ending, with the target score set for 78. Brody Clarke led the team with 18 points, while hometown product Jordan Baker posted a double-double with 13 rebounds

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.

    MONTREAL — Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go