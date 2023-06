The Denver Nuggets are in position to win their first NBA title on Monday night as they hold a 3-1 NBA Finals lead over the Miami Heat with Game 5 set for Ball Arena in Denver (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

The Nuggets have proven that they are more than just the Nikola Jokić show, unlocking the missing piece, Aaron Gordon, in Game 4's win. Michael Malone quipped about Nuggets Culture, but the environment he created in Denver has led the Nuggets to the precipice of a title.

The Nuggets have not only been dominant offensively, but their defense may be the most overlooked part of this postseason run. And along the way, a core of veteran players have found a home on this team, including Reggie Jackson, who nearly walked away from basketball and retired and is now one win away from a ring.

For the Heat, Tyler Herro will try to make a comeback in Game 5 after suffering a broken hand earlier this postseason and missing nearly all of the Heat's run to the Finals. How effective he could be remains to be seen. The Heat hope to extend the series to Game 6 — especially since their mascot, Burnie, is expected to be available after an unfortunate incident with Conor McGregor during Game 4.

Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets looks to pass the ball to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as the Miami Heat's Max Strus defends during Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the Kaseya Center in Miami on June 9, 2023. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

What: NBA Finals, Game 5 (Nuggets lead, 3-1)

Who: Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

When: 8:30 p.m. ET Monday

Where: Ball Arena, Denver

TV: ABC

Schedule:

*Game 6: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday (ABC)

*Game 7: At Denver, 8 p.m. ET Sunday (ABC)

* - if necessary

