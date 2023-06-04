NBA Finals: Heat at Nuggets, Game 2 live updates, scores, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone can say that his team "played well in Game 1," but there was a lot to like from the West's top seed in taking a 1-0 NBA Finals lead over the Miami Heat.

Nikola Jokić had yet another playoff triple-double, exerting his force whenever and however he wanted, while Jamal Murray dished out a brilliant performance reminiscent of bubble Murray. The Nuggets' size advantage over the Heat could be a problem in Game 2, and the remainder of the series.

The Heat have been tested this postseason, and have already knocked out one top seed. An aggressive Jimmy Butler is needed to set up Miami's shooters, but those shots also have to fall after a bad night from the field in Game 1.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Denver Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon defend against the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler during Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena in Denve on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

What: NBA Finals, Game 2 (Nuggets lead, 1-0)

Who: Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

When: 8 p.m. ET Sunday

Where: Ball Arena, Denver

TV: ABC

Schedule:

Game 3: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday (ABC)

Game 4: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET Friday (ABC)

*Game 5: At Denver, 8:30 p.m. ET June 12 (ABC)

*Game 6: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET June 15 (ABC)

*Game 7: At Denver, 8 p.m. ET June 18 (ABC)

* - if necessary

Follow NBA Finals, Game 2: Heat at Nuggets

Listen to the Ball Don't Lie podcast on Yahoo Sports