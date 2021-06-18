Report: Celtics trading Kemba Walker to Thunder for Al Horford, Moses Brown, 2023 pick

Kemba Walker's time with the Celtics is over. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojanrowski, the Boston Celtics are trading Walker, plus the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder. In return, the Celtics are getting Al Horford, Moses Brown, and a 2023 second-round pick.

The Celtics are trading Kemba Walker, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-round draft pick to Oklahoma City for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2021

Walker, 31, came to the Celtics in 2019 via sign-and-trade deal. Prior to that, he'd spent his entire career with the Charlotte Hornets (who were the Charlotte Bobcats when they drafted him ninth overall in 2011).

Walker experiment didn't work out for Celtics

It took just two seasons for Boston's experiment with Walker to end. At the start, the Celtics were a team looking toward the NBA Finals. Walker, a four-time All-Star, was supposed to help them get there, and they got close in 2019-2020 (they lost in the Eastern Conference finals) despite Walker's injury issues.

But things changed drastically after that. The Celtics were a mess this past season, and Walker's injuries continued to be a problem. They finished 36-36 and lost in the first round of the playoffs, with Walker missing the final two games of the series due to a bone bruise in his knee.

Longtime director of basketball operations Danny Ainge retired in early June, signaling a change in direction, but Walker and the Celtics may have been ready to end their relationship before then. According to Bleacher Report, a rift developed between Walker and the Celtics when Ainge tried to trade him for Jrue Holiday. Both parties were ready to walk away despite the $73 million left on Walker's contract.

Horford, 35, is returning to Boston, where he played from 2016-2019. Brown, just 21, signed a standard multi-year contract with the Thunder this season after going undrafted in 2019.

Kemba Walker is reportedly moving from the Celtics to the Thunder. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

