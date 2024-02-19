NBA All-Star Game 2024: It's a shooting showcase for MVP Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton in blowout East win

Sunday's NBA All-Star Game turned into an extension of Saturday's 3-point contest.

With little resistance, hometown All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard put on a show from long distance as the Eastern Conference cruised to a 211-186 win over the Western Conference. Lillard, fresh off his second straight 3-point contest victory, earned MVP honors for a 39-point night.

The East effort marked the first 200-point performance in All-Star Game history in a contest that was more exhibition than competitive game. The previous scoring record was 196 points by the West in 2016.

As usual for recent All-Star Games, defense was at a premium as the West did little to keep things competitive after the East opened a 53-47 first-quarter lead. The East likewise offered little on defense as the West came close to breaking the previous All-Star Game scoring record in a losing effort.

NBA 3-point champion Damian Lillard remained on fire in Sunday's All-Star Game. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Haliburton got off to a scorching start in his first appearance as an All-Star starter, hitting five 3-pointers in a span of 92 seconds to give the East an early 20-14 advantage. The run set the Pacers guard up as the early MVP favorite for the Indianapolis All-Star Game.

LOGO HALI 😱



He's 5/5 to start the game in front of the home fans!#NBAAllStar Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/5JvuNI9CPj — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2024

But Lillard went on his own binge through the second quarter and entered halftime with 22 points on a 6-of-11 effort from 3-point distance. By then, the East led 104-89 in the highest-scoring half in All-Star Game history.

In the third quarter, Lillard showed off his ridiculous range with a 3-pointer from halfcourt.

DAMIAN LILLARD FROM HALF COURT 😱



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/LkVoieR4tL — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 19, 2024

Lillard and Haliburton continued to set each other up in the second half with little resistance from Western Conference defenders.

HOMETOWN HALI'S 8 OF 9 FROM 3 ‼️#NBAAllStar Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/iSN8S2aGLP — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2024

Lillard rested for much of the fourth quarter and finished with 39 points and six assists while shooting 11-of-23 from 3-point distance.

Haliburton tallied 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists while shooting 10-of-14 from 3-point distance.

When NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced Lillard as MVP postgame, the Indianapolis crowd greeted the decision with boos.

Damian Lillard was showered with boos after winning All-Star game MVP 😅



pic.twitter.com/hShqOOQhkx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 19, 2024

Silver also sounded less than enthusiastic about the scoring barrage when presenting the winner's trophy to Eastern Conference captain Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Adam Silver sounds pretty pumped about the Eastern Conference All-Stars breaking the record for points in a game. pic.twitter.com/ihFTyqW5jq — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) February 19, 2024

"To the Eastern Conference All-Stars, you scored the most points," Silver said. "Well, congratulations."

In the end, East players combined to hit 42-of-97 (43.3%) 3-pointers, shattering the previous record of 36 for a single team in an All-Star Game. Jaylen Brown got in on the shooting showcase with a 36-point effort off the bench while connecting on 6-of-12 shots from long distance.

Karl-Anthony Towns countered with a game-high 50 points alongside eight rebounds and three assists off the bench for the West while shooting 23-of-35 from the floor and 4-of-13 from long distance.

He scored his 50th point on a turnaround 3-pointer in the game's final minute.

KAT TURNAROUND THREE FOR 50.#NBAAllStar Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/71MGHezCoc — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2024

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 points, six assists and four rebounds. His and Towns' efforts did little to counter the long-distance onslaught from the East.

The East shot 56.8% from the field as eight players scored in double figures. The West shot 55.9% from the field, but couldn't match the East's long-distance prowess on a 25-of-71 (35.2%) night. Seven players scored in double figures for the West.

The 67 combined made 3-pointers also set an All-Star Game record, besting the previous number of 62 set in 2019. The teams combined to attempt five free throws.