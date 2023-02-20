NBA All-Star Game 2023: Follow along with live updates; LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo draft results
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is finally here. The Sunday showcase is being held at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. The team captains — LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo — drafted their teams before the game in a playground-style format. You can watch the game at 8:30 p.m. ET, on TNT and TBS. Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates from Salt Lake City.
Follow the NBA All-Star Game Draft live updates
Team LeBron
LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)
Luka Doncic, F/G, Dallas Mavericks
Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota Timberwolves
Team Giannis
Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)
Jayson Tatum, G/F, Boston Celtics
Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies
Lauri Markkanen, F/C, Utah Jazz
Jrue Holiday, G, Milwaukee Bucks
Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat
Domantas Sabonis, C, Sacramento Kings