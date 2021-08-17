Sixers, Joel Embiid reportedly finalizing 4-year, $196 million contract extension

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Roscher
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The love affair between Joel Embiid and the city of Philadelphia is a beautiful thing, and it will continue for at least another four years.

ESPN's Romona Shelburne reported on Tuesday that Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are in the process (pun intended) of finalizing a four-year, $196 million supermax contract extension.

The deal will keep Embiid in Philly through the 2026-2027 season. It's fully guaranteed, unlike the deal he signed with the Sixers in 2017 which protected the team in case Embiid should catastrophically injure his lower back or feet. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he'll be guaranteed a total of $261 million. 

Embiid's irrepressible personality shone through even in the details of the extension. According to Shelburne, Embiid chose to represent himself in negotiations with the team. 

As Shelburne pointed out, Embiid was exceptional for the Sixers this past season. More than that, he's been the key difference maker. With issues surrounding Ben Simmons' consistency and willingness to shoot the ball in the recent playoffs, Embiid continually stepped up. He played the second half of the playoffs on a torn meniscus, never complaining and putting up series-saving performances. 

Embiid's journey with Philadelphia continues

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 26: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards during Game Two of the Eastern Conference first round series at Wells Fargo Center on May 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Joel Embiid and the 76ers are reportedly finalizing a four-year, $196 million supermax contract extension. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Embiid, a 27-year-old originally from Cameroon, was the player who best represented "The Process" for the Sixers: a wholesale teardown of the team with the intention of gaining high draft picks. They chose Embiid with the third overall pick in the 2014 draft, and he eventually nicknamed himself "The Process."

The team's rebuild was painful, as were Embiid's first few years with the Sixers. He didn't play at all in the 2014-2015 or 2015-2016 seasons due to a foot injury that required two separate surgeries. He debuted in Oct. 2016, though by February was out for the season with knee issues. 

But being patient with Embiid paid off. Since the 2017-2018 season, he's been the player both the team and fans hoped he would be. He's been an All-Star in each of the last four seasons, and made the All-NBA Second Team and the All-Defensive Second Team three times each. He finished second in MVP voting after the 2020-2021 season. And in the last four seasons, he's missed significant time just once: a bone bruise caused him to sit for 11 games this past spring. 

While his year-by-year and career stats would be enough for Philadelphia to love him — he has a career average 24.8 points and 11.3 rebounds — his unapologetic personality has earned him the devotion of a city that, more than anything, just wants an athlete to love them back. In Embiid, they've found that and more.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories