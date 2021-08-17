Sixers, Joel Embiid reportedly finalizing 4-year, $196 million contract extension

The love affair between Joel Embiid and the city of Philadelphia is a beautiful thing, and it will continue for at least another four years.

ESPN's Romona Shelburne reported on Tuesday that Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are in the process (pun intended) of finalizing a four-year, $196 million supermax contract extension.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is finalizing a four-year, $196 million supermax contract extension, sources told ESPN. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) August 17, 2021

The deal will keep Embiid in Philly through the 2026-2027 season. It's fully guaranteed, unlike the deal he signed with the Sixers in 2017 which protected the team in case Embiid should catastrophically injure his lower back or feet. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he'll be guaranteed a total of $261 million.

Embiid's irrepressible personality shone through even in the details of the extension. According to Shelburne, Embiid chose to represent himself in negotiations with the team.

Embiid, who represented himself in the negotiations, became eligible for a supermax extension this summer after finishing second in MVP voting and second-team All-NBA with averages of 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds. Last year. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) August 17, 2021

As Shelburne pointed out, Embiid was exceptional for the Sixers this past season. More than that, he's been the key difference maker. With issues surrounding Ben Simmons' consistency and willingness to shoot the ball in the recent playoffs, Embiid continually stepped up. He played the second half of the playoffs on a torn meniscus, never complaining and putting up series-saving performances.

Embiid's journey with Philadelphia continues

Embiid, a 27-year-old originally from Cameroon, was the player who best represented "The Process" for the Sixers: a wholesale teardown of the team with the intention of gaining high draft picks. They chose Embiid with the third overall pick in the 2014 draft, and he eventually nicknamed himself "The Process."

The team's rebuild was painful, as were Embiid's first few years with the Sixers. He didn't play at all in the 2014-2015 or 2015-2016 seasons due to a foot injury that required two separate surgeries. He debuted in Oct. 2016, though by February was out for the season with knee issues.

But being patient with Embiid paid off. Since the 2017-2018 season, he's been the player both the team and fans hoped he would be. He's been an All-Star in each of the last four seasons, and made the All-NBA Second Team and the All-Defensive Second Team three times each. He finished second in MVP voting after the 2020-2021 season. And in the last four seasons, he's missed significant time just once: a bone bruise caused him to sit for 11 games this past spring.

While his year-by-year and career stats would be enough for Philadelphia to love him — he has a career average 24.8 points and 11.3 rebounds — his unapologetic personality has earned him the devotion of a city that, more than anything, just wants an athlete to love them back. In Embiid, they've found that and more.

PHILLY I LOVE YOU

Sorry to disappoint you again Just know that I gave everything I had knowing the circumstances. If there’s one thing I’ve learned being here, it’s the TOUGHNESS this city has and that’s why I played with a torn meniscus. THANK YOU FOR THE SUPPORT ALL YEAR LONG!! pic.twitter.com/CsR47xOJDZ — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 21, 2021

If you’re not down with the process, I got two words for ya **** ** #ThrustTheProcess #DX pic.twitter.com/oUr8Rst2XT — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 27, 2021

Looking at those fresh shape-ups and I had to be the one pic.twitter.com/BESWmi01XV — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 8, 2021

Yes sir!!! Now we can enjoy together what the league lets me get away with #PhillyForever https://t.co/7hctLSilCV — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 28, 2020

