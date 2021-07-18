Nationals-Padres game suspended after shooting outside Nationals Park gate

Jack Baer
·Writer
·3 min read
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: Fans run for cover after what was believed to be shots were heard during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Players and fans immediately reacted to the sound of gunshots at Nationals Park. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

A terrifying scene unfolded at Nationals Park on Saturday, enough to suspend a game against the San Diego Padres.

Four people were shot directly outside the stadium's third base gate, the DC Police Department confirmed on Twitter. Police told The Washington Post that a man had been shot in the leg and a woman shot in the back, while two others walked into local hospitals for treatment.

The Nationals reacted to the confusion by cautioning fans to stay inside the stadium, but later confirmed there had been a shooting and encouraged fans to exit through gates in the outfield. The building was later evacuated, including the press box, while the police blocked off the scene of the crime.

Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports that stadium employees called the incident a drive-by shooting. 

The shots appeared partially audible on the MASN broadcast as the Nationals returned to the dugout after the top of the sixth inning:

Sounds of gunshots were clearly audible in the park, to the point that several fans could be seen fleeing out of the center field and right field gates in the immediate aftermath.

Even Nationals and Padres players weren't immune to the panic. Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado reportedly opened the gate to the field so spectators could run into the dugout with them, while Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin, who started the game, was seen in the concourse.

The Padres were up 8-4 in the middle of the sixth at the time of the shooting. The Nationals later announced the game had been called out of safety precautions and would resume at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.

