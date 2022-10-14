MLB playoffs: Rain-delayed Yankees-Guardians ALDS resumes with Game 2, Spencer Strider returns for Braves-Phillies
MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league have joined the fray in the Division Series. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves are taking on challengers.
Friday is shaping up as an unexpectedly busy day of baseball. ALDS Game 2 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians had been scheduled for Thursday, but was postponed to Friday afternoon because of rain in the Bronx. That means a three-game day as the Phillies and Padres return home to host crucial Game 3s against the Braves and Dodgers. In Philadelphia, there's extra intrigue thanks to the return of Spencer Strider, Atlanta's rookie phenom (or one of them) who will take the mound after missing a month with an oblique injury. He will oppose Aaron Nola, the Phillies starter who has been nearly untouchable in recent starts.
Here's the slate:
Game 2: Guardians (Bieber) at Yankees (Cortes) - 1:07 p.m., TBS (Yankees lead series, 1-0)
Game 3: Braves (Strider) at Phillies (Nola) - 4:37 p.m., FS1 (Series tied, 1-1)
Game 3: Dodgers (Gonsolin) at Padres (Snell) - 8:37 p.m., FS1 (Series tied, 1-1)
