Marlins hire Kim Ng, MLB's first female, Asian-American general manager

The Miami Marlins have named Kim Ng as their next general manager in a historic move for MLB. Ng is the first woman and the first Asian-American GM in baseball.

Ng is the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations among any MLB team. Per the Marlins, it’s believed she’s the first woman named to a general manager position by any professional men’s sports team in the North American leagues.

“On behalf of principal owner Bruce Sherman and our entire ownership group, we look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins,” Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said in a statement. “Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success. Additionally, her extensive work in expanding youth baseball and softball initiatives will enhance our efforts to grow the game among our local youth as we continue to make a positive impact on the South Florida community.”

Who is Kim Ng?

Ng (pronounced “Ang”) has more than 30 years of experience in baseball, beginning as an intern with the Chicago White Sox in 1990. Her time in the profession pre-dates the existence of the Marlins, who were founded in 1991. She’s worked for the New York Yankees (1998-2001), Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-2011) and in the MLB commissioner’s office (2011-2020).

Her resumé includes eight postseason appearances, six Championship Series and three World Series, all with the Yankees (1998-2000).

“I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next general manager,” Ng said in a statement. “We are building for the long term in South Florida, developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative baseball operation made up of incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have, over the last few years, laid out a great foundation for success. This challenge is one I didn’t take lightly. When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a major league team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. “My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve.”

Ng became the assistant director of baseball operations with the White Sox, staying with the team through 1996. In 1997, she spent a season as director of waivers and records for the American League office.

Kim Ng walks through a hotel lobby during her time as Dodgers assistant general manager on the first day of GM meetings in Orlando, Florida, in November 2007. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file) More

Upon her hiring by the Yankees, she became the youngest assistant general manager in MLB at the age of 29. She was also the second woman named to the position.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers she was the vice president and assistant general manager, and in 2004 served as the club’s farm director for a year. She’s worked since 2011 as senior vice president of baseball operations for MLB.

This autumn the Marlins became the first NL team to reach the postseason after a 100-loss season the year prior. They lost 98 games in 2018 and 105 in 2019. They finished the shortened 2020 season with a 31-29 record, second in the NL East behind the Atlanta Braves, and knocked out the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card series before losing in the NLDS. Don Mattingly was named NL Manager of the Year earlier this week.

