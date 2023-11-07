MLB awards finalists include Shohei Ohtani for MVP, Gerrit Cole for Cy Young
MLB announced the finalists for its end-of-season awards on Monday with some expected names leading the way.
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is a finalist for AL MVP alongside two players from the World Series Champion Texas Rangers. New York Yankees ace Gerritt Cole is a finalist for what would be his first AL Cy Young award.
In the NL, Arizona Diamondbacks breakout and playoff hero Corbin Carroll is among the Rookie of the Year finalists. Meanwhile newly hired Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell is among the Manager of the Year finalists after leading his now former Milwaukee Brewers to the postseason.
The winners will be announced from Nov. 13-16 with MVP's being announced on the 16th.
Here are the finalists for MLB's postseason awards:
AL MVP
Shoehei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
NL MVP
Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
AL Cy Young
Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays
Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins
NL Cy Young
Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks
Blake Snell, San Diego Padres
Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants
AL Rookie of the Year
Tanner Bibee, Cleveland Guardians
Triston Casas, Boston Red Sox
Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles
NL Rookie of the Year
Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks
James Outman, Los Angeles Dodgers
Kodai Senga, New York Mets
AL Manager of the Year
Bruce Bochy, Texas Rangers
Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays
Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles
NL Manager of the Year
Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers
Skip Schumaker, Miami Marlins
Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves