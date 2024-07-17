MLB All-Star Game 2024: AL resumes dominance over NL with big hits from Juan Soto, Jarren Duran

After a blip in 2023, the American League is back to doing what it almost always does in the MLB All-Star Game: convincingly beating the National League.

Behind big hits from New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto, Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran and Cleveland Guardians breakout star David Fry, the AL defeated the NL 5-3 on Tuesday at Globe Life Field. After dropping last year's All-Star Game, the AL has now won 10 of the past 11 Midsummer Classics and 22 of the past 27.

Duran won All-Star MVP honors for his efforts, which included the go-ahead homer. He's the first member of the Red Sox to win the award since J.D. Drew in 2008.

It was the NL, however, that struck first and struck loudest in a game in which both teams were wearing widely panned uniforms.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, playing for the NL for the first time after leaving the Los Angeles Angels, crushed a three-run homer in the third inning for his first All-Star Game homer and the Dodgers' first since Mike Piazza in 1996.

The AL responded quickly. Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien led off the bottom of the third with a single, followed by a walk from Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians. Soto, another star who changed leagues this offseason, then came through with a double to cut the lead to one. That was followed by a pinch-hit single from Fry to tie it.

The go-ahead runs came in the fifth inning, when Duran took Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene deep for a two-run homer.

The AL played with fire for the rest of the game — especially when Seth Lugo of the Kansas City Royals allowed two baserunners, one of them being Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz, in the seventh inning — but the bullpen held firm.

Perhaps the most dominant performance of the night belonged to the Oakland Athletics' Mason Miller, who took the mound in the fifth inning and proceeded to inflict carnage. After getting Ketel Marte to fly out, he struck out Ohtani on four pitches, the last a wipeout slider, and then threw the fastest pitch ever measured by Statcast in an All-Star Game against Trea Turner, who also struck out.

With the win, Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy joined Tony La Russa as the only managers to win the All-Star Game with both leagues, per Elias Sports Bureau.

The AL's victory ended an All-Star week full of headlines, including Oregon State's Travis Bazzana becoming the first Australian player taken No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft and Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández winning the Home Run Derby after a bizarre national anthem, which Ingrid Andress later said she performed while drunk.

