MLB All-Star Game 2022: Live updates, how to watch the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Tampa Bay RaysLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Los Angeles DodgersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Clayton KershawLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Albert PujolsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Willson ContrerasLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Miguel CabreraLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Giancarlo StantonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Paul GoldschmidtLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Aaron JudgeLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Alejandro KirkLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Manny MachadoLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Trea TurnerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Midsummer Classic is back at Dodger Stadium. The legendary, picturesque Los Angeles venue will play host to MLB’s All-Star Game for the first time since 1980 on Tuesday night. This night was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but the All-Star Game was canceled as MLB condensed its schedule during the pandemic.
Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw will start for the National League in a made-for-Hollywood moment. Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane McClanahan will go for the American League.
The original starting lineups were chosen via a fan voting process, with the pitchers and reserves selected by player ballots and the league office. Commissioner Rob Manfred used a new rule to add a legend to each roster, Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera in the AL and retiring St. Louis Cardinals icon Albert Pujols in the NL. Due to injuries and players dropping out, quite a few replacements joined the roster.
The game is a culmination of almost a week of festivities that included the Futures Game, the MLB draft and Juan Soto’s Home Run Derby triumph.
You can follow all the action here with our live updates.
- Z
A home run derby has broken out in the AL lineup. Byron Buxton goes deep.
That Giancarlo Stanton dinger would not have looked out of place among the longest homers of the Derby. We're tied at 2-2.
- Z
Tony Gonsolin in for the National League. Read about how he became a surprise star.
A college tryout, cat shirts and a nasty splitter: How the Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin became an MLB All-Star
If the casual baseball fan had heard of Tony Gonsolin at all it was probably because of his fondness for felines. Now he's the Dodgers' ace.
- Z
Shohei Ohtani walks to reach base for a second time. Let's see if he can stay there this time.
When is the 2022 MLB All-Star Game?
Tuesday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET.
Where is the 2022 MLB All-Star Game?
Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles
How to watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game
TV: FOX
Streaming: fuboTV
2022 MLB All-Star Game odds
NL: -115 moneyline at BetMGM
AL: -105 moneyline at BetMGM
The American League All-Stars have won eight All-Star Games in a row. Can the NL change its fortunes with Clayton Kershaw on the mound at home? Well, it’s only a slight lean, but BetMGM had the NL as favorites to break the streak.
The over/under sat at 7.5 runs on Tuesday morning.
MLB All-Star Game starting lineups
American League
1. Shohei Ohtani, DH, Los Angeles Angels
2. Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees
3. Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox
4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays
5. Giancarlo Stanton, LF, New York Yankees
6. Byron Buxton, CF, Minnesota Twins
7. Tim Anderson, SS, Chicago White Sox
8. Andres Gimenez, 2B, Cleveland Guardians
9. Alejandro Kirk, C, Toronto Blue Jays
Shane McClanahan, P, Tampa Bay Rays
National League
1. Ronald Acuña Jr., RF, Atlanta Braves
2. Mookie Betts, CF, Los Angeles Dodgers
3. Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals
5. Trea Turner, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers
6. Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs
7. William Contreras, DH, Atlanta Braves
8. Joc Pederson, LF, San Francisco Giants
9. Jeff McNeil, 2B, New York Mets
Has the All-Star Game format changed?
The game itself will look the same, unless it goes to extra innings. MLB announced Monday that if the game is tied after nine innings, a home run derby will settle it. Each side would get three hitters.
Managers Brian Snitker and Dusty Baker already chose their trios. And if you didn’t get enough of Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez during his scintillating Home Run Derby performance, root for the tie.
AL tiebreaker lineup
Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners
Ty France, Seattle Mariners
Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros
NL tiebreaker lineup
Pete Alonso, New York Mets
Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies
The game does not have any sway over World Series home-field advantage, as it did for a few years.