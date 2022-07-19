MLB All-Star Game 2022: Live updates, how to watch the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium

The Midsummer Classic is back at Dodger Stadium. The legendary, picturesque Los Angeles venue will play host to MLB’s All-Star Game for the first time since 1980 on Tuesday night. This night was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but the All-Star Game was canceled as MLB condensed its schedule during the pandemic.

Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw will start for the National League in a made-for-Hollywood moment. Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane McClanahan will go for the American League.

The original starting lineups were chosen via a fan voting process, with the pitchers and reserves selected by player ballots and the league office. Commissioner Rob Manfred used a new rule to add a legend to each roster, Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera in the AL and retiring St. Louis Cardinals icon Albert Pujols in the NL. Due to injuries and players dropping out, quite a few replacements joined the roster.

The game is a culmination of almost a week of festivities that included the Futures Game, the MLB draft and Juan Soto’s Home Run Derby triumph.

You can follow all the action here with our live updates.

When is the 2022 MLB All-Star Game?

Tuesday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2022 MLB All-Star Game?

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles

How to watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

TV: FOX

Streaming: fuboTV

2022 MLB All-Star Game odds

NL: -115 moneyline at BetMGM

AL: -105 moneyline at BetMGM

The American League All-Stars have won eight All-Star Games in a row. Can the NL change its fortunes with Clayton Kershaw on the mound at home? Well, it’s only a slight lean, but BetMGM had the NL as favorites to break the streak.

The over/under sat at 7.5 runs on Tuesday morning.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will be held Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

MLB All-Star Game starting lineups

American League

1. Shohei Ohtani, DH, Los Angeles Angels

2. Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees

3. Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox

4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays

5. Giancarlo Stanton, LF, New York Yankees

6. Byron Buxton, CF, Minnesota Twins

7. Tim Anderson, SS, Chicago White Sox

8. Andres Gimenez, 2B, Cleveland Guardians

9. Alejandro Kirk, C, Toronto Blue Jays

Shane McClanahan, P, Tampa Bay Rays

National League

1. Ronald Acuña Jr., RF, Atlanta Braves

2. Mookie Betts, CF, Los Angeles Dodgers

3. Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres

4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals

5. Trea Turner, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers

6. Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs

7. William Contreras, DH, Atlanta Braves

8. Joc Pederson, LF, San Francisco Giants

9. Jeff McNeil, 2B, New York Mets

Has the All-Star Game format changed?

The game itself will look the same, unless it goes to extra innings. MLB announced Monday that if the game is tied after nine innings, a home run derby will settle it. Each side would get three hitters.

Managers Brian Snitker and Dusty Baker already chose their trios. And if you didn’t get enough of Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez during his scintillating Home Run Derby performance, root for the tie.

AL tiebreaker lineup

Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners

Ty France, Seattle Mariners

Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

NL tiebreaker lineup

Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

The game does not have any sway over World Series home-field advantage, as it did for a few years.