Mike Babcock to resign as Blue Jackets head coach

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Mike Babcock is expected to resign from his position Sunday, as first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

The club also announced that Pascal Vincent will replace Babcock at the helm.

Babcock was hired by the Blue Jackets on July 1, his first job in the NHL since being fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs in November 2019.

It was reported by Paul Bisonnette of Barstool’s Spittin’ Chiclets podcast that Babcock asked to see his players’ photos from their phones, then displayed the content in his office via AirPlay. Bisonnette named Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner among the players allegedly asked to show to Babcock their personal photos.

Mike Babcock has resigned as Blue Jackets head coach Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Babcock and Jenner immediately downplayed the severity of the allegations levied against the Blue Jackets’ head coach in a team-issued statement.

The controversial coach also released a statement on his decision.

"Upon reflection, it has become clear that continuing as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets was going to be too much of a distraction," he said via the statement. "While I'm disappointed to not have had the opportunity to continue the work we've begun, I know it's in the best interest of the organization for me to step away at this time. I wish everyone in the organization well in the upcoming season."

NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh also met with Blue Jackets players this week in Columbus to discuss the alleged incidents. During a previously scheduled meeting set for Friday afternoon — later described as 'intense' — the NHL and NHLPA discussed next steps as to how to proceed with Babcock and the Blue Jackets.

Babcock’s resignation seemingly confirms a pattern of abusive behaviour against his players. During his tenure with the Maple Leafs, Babcock infamously asked Mitch Marner to rank his teammates’ work ethic, then read the list aloud to the team against Marner’s objections.

Johan Franzen, who won a Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008, said Babcock is the worst person he’s ever met. Once viewed as a master tactician and a member of the Triple Gold Club, Babcock’s resignation leaves the bench boss with a tarnished legacy after a long and successful coaching career that included 700 career wins to his name, landing him 12th all time behind former Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella.