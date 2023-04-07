Masters 2023: Tree falls into gallery at Augusta National
During the second round of the Masters, a tree fell down among the gallery.
AUGUSTA, Ga. — As high winds blew through Augusta National on Friday afternoon, a tree came down beside the 17th tee box. The tree fell into the gallery.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, although smashed chairs were visible as security guards kept patrons away from the damage.
Play was suspended all over the course for the second time on Friday at 4:22 p.m., and the grounds were evacuated.
This story is breaking and will be updated.