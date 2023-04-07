Masters 2023: Tree falls into gallery at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. — As high winds blew through Augusta National on Friday afternoon, a tree came down beside the 17th tee box. The tree fell into the gallery.

A tree falls near the 17th tee at Augusta National.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, although smashed chairs were visible as security guards kept patrons away from the damage.

Patrons move away from trees that blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Play was suspended all over the course for the second time on Friday at 4:22 p.m., and the grounds were evacuated.

A security guard moves patrons away from few trees that blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

This story is breaking and will be updated.