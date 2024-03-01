MAKERS Conference 2024 Stage Lights Up with Leslie Jones, Gwyneth Paltrow

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 28: (L-R) Leslie Jones and Tisha Campbell speak onstage during Day Two of The MAKERS Conference 2024 at The Beverly Hilton on February 28, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The 2024 MAKERS Conference) (Getty Images for The 2024 MAKERS)

Following an incredible day of inspirational conversations, day two of the MAKERS Conference wrapped with the star studded MAKERS@night event. Comedian and musician Riki Lindhome performed a set of original comedic songs to the delight of the crowd before the one and only Leslie Jones brought the house down. Joined on stage by actress Tisha Campbell, the SNL alum slayed the jam-packed room with stories of her beginnings in comedy as well as life lessons she learned the hard way along her journey.

To the delight of the conference audience, Jones stuck around after the show to sign copies of her new book, “Leslie F*cking Jones: A Memoir” for everyone in attendance. With the DJ spinning power anthems as the attendees networked, the MAKERS@night party at the Beverly Hilton was the place to be and the perfect cathartic release after a full day of sharing deep and personal stories.

Day three of the conference came early thanks to the lululemon Morning Run. The two-mile workout was perfectly timed with the sunrise and a picturesque way to start the final day of the three-day conference. The run was a great way to get the energy flowing before a series of informative and stimulating workshop sessions.

With the MAKERS brand focused on accelerating women's equity, forming partnerships, and sharing inspiring stories, the conference cultivated an incredibly diverse offering of breakouts for attendees to choose from. The workshops focused on driving action, with early sessions including How To Use Your Genetics to Your Health Advantage with Dr. Noura Abul-Husn, Vice President of Genomic Health at 23andMe, How to Demystify Corporate Boards with Agata Reyes, Partner at True Search, and How to Redefine Financial Freedom with author and “The Financial Hype Woman” Berna Anat.

Following a short break, the workshop sessions continued with How to Increase your Value at Work with Lauren Wesley Wilson, author of What Do You Need and Founder and CEO of ColorComm, How to Negotiate a Promotion and Raise led by angel investor Shelmina Abji, and How to Speak Up & Navigate Corporate Culture with Lydia Smith, Chief Diversity Officer at Victoria’s Secret & Co. The smaller, closed door breakout sessions were designed to allow conference attendees to connect deeper with topical experts, each other, and the issues themselves.

Following the workshops, the general sessions of day three started with an in-depth conversation between Judy McGrath, former CEO of MTV, and Jeanine Liburd, Chief Social Impact and Communications Officer for BET. The conversation touched on the social impact that McGrath had in her time at MTV with iconic groundroots movements like Rock The Vote and the importance of being engaged in the political process.

Next up, Ja’Nay Hawkins, Chief Partnerships Officer at MAKERS, welcomed Bethann Hardison back to the stage. The model turned activist, who was recently the subject of the NAACP Image Award nominated documentary Invisible Beauty, was a crowd favorite as she ripped back shots of tequila and shared some personal insights into how she remains authentic and driven to create change.

(L-R) Dr. Ella Bell and Gwyneth Paltrow, CEO & Founder, goop speak onstage during Day Three of The MAKERS Conference 2024

The final conversation of the conference featured Dr. Ella Bell and Academy & Emmy Award winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The founder & CEO of Goop discussed the early start of the lifestyle brand and how she has imprinted her personal values of the importance of diversity into the fiber of the brand itself. Touching on the importance of finding “co-conspirators” to help raise each other up, the comprehensive conversation used the personal relationship between Dr. Bell and Paltrow as a springboard to delve deeper into the topics of race and the critical nature of finding one's community.

Finally, Alicin Reidy-Williamson, Yahoo’s Chief Diversity & Culture Officer, took the stage to warm applause and gratitude. As the President of MAKERS, she thanked all the attendees and reminded them that the work does not stop because the conference does. Williamson implored attendees to continue to inspire, inform, find their community and MAKE THE FUTURE…NOW.

