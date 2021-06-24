Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s grand slam
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. crushes a towering grand slam to left field, extending the Blue Jays' lead to 6-0 in the 1st
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier broke up a combined no-hit bid by the Boston Red Sox with a one-out double in the eighth inning and Manuel Margot scored on a wild pitch in the ninth to give the Tampa Bay Rays a 1-0 victory Thursday night. Margot got Tampa Bay’s second hit, a two-out single in the ninth off Matt Barnes (3-2). He stole second and went to third on a throwing error by catcher Christian Vázquez. After Joey Wendle was intentionally walked and with Francisco Mejía batting,
CINCINNATI (AP) — Tony Santillan allowed one run in six innings to earn his first major league victory and Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night. Santillan (1-1) gave up three hits, struck out eight and walked three in his third big league start. He also doubled in the third inning for his first career hit. The Braves, who score nearly half their runs via home runs, went ahead 1-0 on Freddie Freeman's 17th hom
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit his first grand slam in a six-run first inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took over sole possession of the home run lead with his 24th, and the Toronto Blue Jays extended Baltimore's road losing streak to 20 games by routing the Orioles 9-0 on Thursday night. Baltimore tied the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics for the second-longest road skid in AL history, trailing only the 22 losses in a row by the 1943 A's. The Orioles are an AL-worst 23-52, including 11-26
SAO PAULO (AP) — Uruguay and Paraguay secured their spots in the Copa America knockout stage by winning their Group A matches by 2-0 scores on Thursday. Uruguay had its first win in the tournament against Bolivia, which could have jumped ahead on the table, but is out of the tournament due to Paraguay's convincing victory against Chile. Argentina leads Group A with seven points, followed by Paraguay with six. Chile has five, one more than Uruguay. Bolivia has none. Uruguay's victory started afte
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier doubled off reliever Darwinzon Hernández with one out in the eighth inning for Tampa Bay's first hit against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night. Nick Pivetta and Josh Taylor combined to hold the Rays hitless through seven innings. Hernández entered a scoreless game and struck out Francisco Mejía to begin the eighth before Kiermaier doubled to left field on a 1-1 fastball clocked at 94 mph. Pivetta was pulled with a runner on second and two outs in th