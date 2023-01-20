LMU knocks off No. 6 Gonzaga 68-67, ending Bulldogs' 76-game home win streak

For the first time in more than 30 years, Loyola Marymount finally beat Gonzaga in Spokane.

The Lions held on to knock off No. 6 Gonzaga 68-67 on the road on Thursday night behind a 27-point performance and a final clutch bucket from Cam Shelton.

The win marked LMU’s first over Gonzaga on the road since 1991, and snapped Gonzaga’s massive 76-game home win streak — which was the longest winning streak in the modern era. It also ended Gonzaga's 83-game win streak over unranked opponents, which was the second-longest in NCAA Division-I history.

Though Gonzaga jumped up early at the McCarthey Athletic Center, LMU surged ahead in the second half to take a nine-point lead midway through the period — which was their largest of the game. The Bulldogs, however, came storming back late and actually held LMU to just five points in the final three minutes of the game.

Those points, however, were all the Lions needed. Shelton, after hitting a big 3-pointer, sank a wild layup over Malachi Smith with just 13-seconds to go to put the Lions back on top and eventually give them the win.

Shelton led LMU with 27 points and nine rebounds in the win while shooting 11-of-23 from the field. Jalin Anderson added 15 points off the bench, and Keli Leaupepe finished with 11 points. They were the only three to score in double figures.

Drew Timme dropped 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, and Nolan Hickman added 12 points and six assists. Gonzaga is now 16-4 on the season, and had won 11 straight headed into Thursday night. The Bulldogs' last home loss came against St. Mary's on Jan. 18, 2018.

The Bulldogs will get another shot at LMU next month in Los Angeles.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.