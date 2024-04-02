Yahoo Sports Staff
NCAA tournament games, scores: Follow Monday's March Madness action live
The last two spots in the women's Final Four are up for grabs and we have two incredible matchups to decide who goes to Cleveland.
The marquee is the rematch of last year's national championship game between Iowa and LSU. It broke viewership records and stoked a rivalry between Iowa's Caitlin Clark and LSU's Angel Reese that no one has forgotten. The Tigers got the better of the Hawkeyes in that matchup; will the rematch play out differently?
In the other big showdown of the night, JuJu Watkins and No. 1 USC face Paige Bueckers and No. 3 UConn. Will the freshman get the better of the seasoned veteran?
Here's what we have to look forward to on Monday:
Elite Eight Monday schedule
Women's schedule (all times Eastern):
7:15 p.m. — No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 LSU (ESPN)
9:15 p.m. — No. 1 USC vs. No. 3 UConn (ESPN)
- Ryan Young
Now let's go west to the Moda Center in Portland, where UConn and USC will fight it out for the last Final Four spot
- Ryan Young
Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes beat LSU in a rematch from last year's title game. They're headed to the Final Four in Cleveland later this week.
Iowa and Caitlin Clark are heading back to the Final Four pic.twitter.com/PsuHSND2QW
— Cassandra Negley (@CasNegley) April 2, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Iowa 94, LSU 87
The Hawkeyes exorcised some demons and are through to the Final Four. They'll face the winner of the second game of the night between USC and UConn. Caitlin Clark finishes with 41 points, 12 assists and 7 rebounds.
- Ryan Young
And that'll do it. Iowa beats LSU 94-87 to reach its second straight Final Four.
Caitlin Clark finished with 41 points on nine 3-pointers, 12 assists and seven rebounds.
- Cassandra Negley
Flau'jae Johnson talks to Angel Reese before Reese hugs assistants and the crowd gives her an ovation after her fifth foul. Then Hannah Stuelke draws a fifth foul and hits the bench to the same cheers and chants of "Hannah" from the Iowa band.
- Ryan Young
Ted Lasso is enjoying himself in Albany
Jason Sudeikis "you can't see me" pic.twitter.com/2ycpMhzzW3
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 2, 2024
- Ryan Young
Angel Reese just fouled up on an offense foul at the rim. The LSU star ends her night with 17 points and 20 rebounds.
- Ryan Young
Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA tournament assists record tonight, too.
So far, @caitlinclark22 has 10 assists for @iowawbb tonight. That gives her a record 138 in NCAA tournament games in her career.
— Michael Voepel (@MAVoepel) April 2, 2024
- Ryan Young
Caitlin Clark's career high in 3s is nine done three times. One as a freshman vs. Maryland, and twice this year (Cleveland State, Michigan)
— Cassandra Negley (@CasNegley) April 2, 2024
- Ryan Young
And there's a ninth 3-pointer from Caitlin Clark. That matched the record for most made in a single NCAA tournament game, and tied her career high. She's up to 37 points now, and the Hawkeyes lead 80-69 with 4:49 to go.
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 2, 2024
- Ryan Young
LSU opened the fourth quarter on a quick 5-0 burst to cut the deficit briefly, but Caitlin Clark just buried her eighth 3-pointer of the night to give the Hawkeyes a double digit lead again.
CAITLIN CLARK HITS HER 8TH THREE OF THE NIGHT 🔥pic.twitter.com/sLzHuyfjfY
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2024
- Jason Owens
Iowa scores the last four points of the third, outscores LSU by 11 in the quarter to take a 69-58 lead into the fourth. Can LSU mount another run?
- Yahoo Sports Staff
End of 3Q: Iowa 69, LSU 58
It's good, you guys.
- Jason Owens
There's Angel Reese. Her first field goal of the half off a turnover cuts Iowa's lead to 65-54. Sparks a 6-0 LSU run to get within 65-58.
- Jason Owens
Iowa's lead is now 65-52, the largest of the game. LSU's still looking for an answer to the Caitlin Clark onslaught. Angel Reese hasn't scored a field goal since the first half. 2:45 left in the third quarter.
- Cassandra Negley
The biggest critique of Clark and all of this Iowa team is their defense. But it's been solid for them this tournament, and they're playing well on that side of the ball tonight. Gabbie Marshall is strong on the perimeter. Clark has had big moments. The bigs are faring OK against Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow, even with Hannah Stuelke in foul trouble. Stuelke has only played 13 minutes and it's nearly the fourth quarter.
- Jason Owens
Another one. Caitlin Clark has four 3-pointers in the third quarter. Iowa's up 61-52. She's taken over. 31 points, 7 of 14 from 3.
.@CaitlinClark22 is shooting out the gym 🤯#MarchMadness x 🎥 ESPN / @IowaWBB pic.twitter.com/frcs77g1iJ
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) April 2, 2024
- Jason Owens
Clark's dealing. She just drained another from the parking lot. Iowa leads, 58-49.
- Jason Owens
Another deep Caitlin Clark 3 with Hailey Van Lith draped on her puts Iowa up, 55-49. After a nip-and-tuck first half, a two-possession lead feels big.
ANOTHER ONEpic.twitter.com/aQ67K7gj0c https://t.co/aGnI1jUlbx
— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 2, 2024
- Jason Owens
We're underway in the second half. Clark opens with a deep 3, just like the start of the first.
CAITLIN CLARK FROM THE PARKING LOT TO START THE HALF pic.twitter.com/Ol0e07TVtp
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) April 2, 2024
- Jason Owens
Flau'jae Johnson challenged four Iowa defenders to tie the game before the half.
— follow @dubs408 (@somedubvids) April 2, 2024
- Jason Owens
Caitlin Clark leads all scorers with 19 points and five assists. She's done work inside and out while shooting 3 of 8 from three and knifing through the LSU defense to score at the rim.
Angel Reese has been a force for LSU on both ends. She leads the Tigers with 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. She's getting putback layups on offense while challenging Iowa shots in the paint on defense.
Iowa's shooting 7 of 16 (43.8%) from 3 against LSU's 4-of-11 (36.4%) effort. LSU holds a 23-16 advantage on the boards.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
End of 2Q: Iowa 45, LSU 45
Again, it's as advertised folks.
Caitlin Clark: 19 points, 5 assists
Angel Reese: 12 points, 8 rebounds
- Cassandra Negley
Flau'jae Johnson continues to be so important for LSU. She spins through the defense to tie the game before half. Johnson has eight points (4 of 6) with two assists. It hasn't been so much how many points she puts on the board, but when she does it.
- Jason Owens
Twenty minutes in, and we're no closer to determining a winner. A sensational half of basketball from both teams has the game tied at 45-45 at halftime.
- Jason Owens
Wow, Caitlin Clark with some sensational ball work to cut through the LSU defense for a layup. Ties the game at 41-41.
- Jason Owens
What a battle. Angel Reese and LSU are controlling the paint on both sides of the court. Caitlin Clark and Iowa are keeping pace from the perimeter.
Reese has 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Clark has 15 points and four assists while shooting 3 of 8 from 3. LSU leads, 38-37 with 3:02 left in the first half.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
- Cassandra Negley
Angel Reese was on the bench being looked at by trainers. After she fouled Clark, she fell into the area near the ESPN camera under the basket. She didn't put weight on the leg limping off the court toward the bench and grabbed her foot when she sat down. After a few minutes, she's back into the game.
- Jason Owens
And she's fine. Reese scored a layup in traffic immediately after checking back in. LSU leads, 36-32.
- Jason Owens
Angel Reese is checking back in. Brief injury scare, but she's back on the court.
- Jason Owens
Angel Reese limped to the sideline stationary bike after appearing to tweak her ankle and receiving brief treatment on the sideline. She's now walking back and forth near the sideline.
- Jason Owens
She's getting treatment on the bench while Iowa shoots free throws.
- Jason Owens
Angel Reese just hopped off the floor on one leg.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
End of 1Q: LSU 31, Iowa 26
Caitlin Clark has 11 points and 3 assists. Angel Reese has 10 points and 5 rebounds. It's as advertised folks.
- Jason Owens
Angel Reese is owning the paint and making plays on defense. She scored eight-straight LSU points, including a transition layup off a steal to put the Tigers up 27-26. She has 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
A 10-0 LSU run has the Tigers up 31-26 at the end of the first quarter.
- Jason Owens
We're off to a scorching start. Both offenses are hot. Iowa leads 25-21 with 3:29 left in the first. Caitlin Clark will shoot a free throw on an and-1 after the break. Clark has 10 points and three assists. Angel Reese has four points, five rebounds and two assists. Both her buckets came on putbacks.
- Jason Owens
Angel Reese is on the board. LSU's All-American scores her first bucket on a putback layup to cut Iowa's lead to 17-14.
- Cassandra Negley
Caitlin Clark started hot, a great sign for Iowa. She's doing what UCLA couldn't in the regional semifinal and make some early 3s to grab the lead and open up the floor. Kate Martin also has a 3. The team is a sizzling 7-9 from the field.
- Jason Owens
Iowa leads, 17-9 at the first break (6:03, first quarter). Caitlin Clark has 8 points and two made 3s.
Caitlin’s first shot is a 3 🎯
🎥: @espn
pic.twitter.com/wPksvpI1gO
— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 1, 2024
- Jason Owens
Caitlin Clark's second 3 puts Iowa up 12-4. Hot start from the Hawkeyes.
CAITLIN CLARK IS ALREADY ON FIRE pic.twitter.com/ov8oExttWm
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) April 1, 2024
- Jason Owens
LSU and Iowa are the highest-scoring teams in the country. Iowa averages 91.9 points per game. LSU puts up 85.9. Early advantage, Iowa, 9-4. Caitlin Clark scored Iowa's first five points.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
- Jason Owens
And we're off. The most anticipated game of the season has tipped. Iowa strikes first on a Caitlin Clark 3.
Caitlin’s first shot is a 3 🎯
🎥: @espn
pic.twitter.com/wPksvpI1gO
— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
We are underway with Iowa vs. LSU!
- Yahoo Sports Staff
