The last two spots in the women's Final Four are up for grabs and we have two incredible matchups to decide who goes to Cleveland.

The marquee is the rematch of last year's national championship game between Iowa and LSU. It broke viewership records and stoked a rivalry between Iowa's Caitlin Clark and LSU's Angel Reese that no one has forgotten. The Tigers got the better of the Hawkeyes in that matchup; will the rematch play out differently?

In the other big showdown of the night, JuJu Watkins and No. 1 USC face Paige Bueckers and No. 3 UConn. Will the freshman get the better of the seasoned veteran?

Here's what we have to look forward to on Monday:

Elite Eight Monday schedule

Women's schedule (all times Eastern):

7:15 p.m. — No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 LSU (ESPN)

9:15 p.m. — No. 1 USC vs. No. 3 UConn (ESPN)