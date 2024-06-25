🚨 Copa América debutants Canada earn dramatic victory over Peru

Matchday 2 of Copa América 2024 is underway on Tuesday with two games scheduled.

Canada dig deep to crack 10-man Peru

Scorer: David 74′. Red: Araujo 59′

Tournament debutants Canada earned their first win under new boss Jesse Marsch after beating 10-man Peru 1-0.

As the underdogs in Group A, both teams wanted to make a statement with their hearts set on the knockouts. And boy, did this match deliver the drama.

The Peruvians were on top through the first half and pinned the Canadians in their own box. Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau kept things deadlocked after Gianluca Lapadula’s header was ruled offside.

Red cards were then the focus. VAR first decided Marcos Lopez’s headbutt on Alistair Johnston was clean before Miguel Araujo was later sent off for a high challenge on substitute Jacob Shaffelburg.

In between both incidents, an assistant referee was also stretchered off after appearing to faint from the sweltering heat.

Shaffelburg’s shin later proved to be fine, though, as the 24-year-old led Canada forward on the counter. He teed up Jonathan David who made no mistake to score his 27th goal and the first of the Marsch era.

Despite being a man down Peru didn’t give up and almost stole a dramatic point. Crepeau saved a volley from Christian Cueva before also denying Paolo Guerrero’s free-kick late on.

The result means Canada sit second in Group A behind Argentina and ahead of Chile while Peru are fourth.

Coming up…

Holders Argentina face their Copa América nemesis in Chile for Tuesday’s late match.