LeBron James scoring record: Live updates as Lakers star under 20 points of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's mark

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby will not be in the lineup when Toronto hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Head coach Nick Nurse says Anunoby is still out with a left wrist sprain. The 25-year-old small forward participated in drills at Raptors practice on Tuesday morning. Anunoby was injured in Toronto's 129-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 27. He is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game this season. This report by The Canadian Press was first pu