Labour market adds 60K jobs mode as Bank of Canada eyes another hike

The labour market snapped back in June, with 60,000 jobs added, driven by full-time work, Statistics Canada reported on Friday.

The consensus from economists surveyed by Bloomberg was for a gain of 20,000 and comes on the heels of job losses in May.

The wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing and health care industries saw the biggest increases.

The unemployment rate ticked higher to 5.4 per cent in the month, from 5.2 per cent, as more people looked for work, the agency said.

Meanwhile, average wage growth slowed significantly to 4.2 per cent, from 5.1 per cent in May.

This jobs report is the last major datapoint for the Bank of Canada to consider before it meets next week to announce its interest rate decision. It’s widely expected the central bank will hike another 25 basis points, bringing its overnight rate to five per cent.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

