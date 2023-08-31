Yes, you need to clean your disgusting hair brush — and this $12 hair brush cleaner is the easiest way to do it

Hi, I hate to break it to you, but you’re gross. Don’t worry, I’m also gross! Humans are generally very gross beings. And that’s why personal hygiene and the billion-dollar beauty industry is a thing. Today, we’re talking about scalp health and how dirty your hair brush is.

If you’re anything like me, one thorough brush of your hair leaves behind excess strands, product buildup, lint, dust and probably other things that science hasn’t discovered yet. Don’t even get me started on the thick, dry shampoo residue. I’m not proud of it, but I usually just keep brushing my hair with the gunky brush until I can’t take it anymore and buy a new one. Picking off the strands and shampooing the brush can only do so much.

My fellow disgusting hair brush users, when I tell you that I screamed when I found out a hair brush cleaner tool actually exists.

You probably can figure this out on your own, but the hair brush cleaner is super intuitive to use. Just brush the brush cleaner through your hair brush after you brush, and then you have a clean brush. The repetition here is important.

Kitsch Double-Sided Hair Brush Cleaner Tool has a dual-edge design to help remove hairs or all of that buildup stuck on your brush. One end of the tool features bristles to quickly pick up hairs and scrub hard-to-reach debris. The other side has a sturdy metal come that works through dense brushes like boar bristle or other specialty brushes. This way, you only need one tool for multiple types of hair brushes.

I also love that the hair tool is crafted with durable recycled materials like recycled polypropylene (rPP), nylon and stainless steel. You know, to make up for my very wasteful previous habit of throwing out brushes when they get too gross.

Also, like, it’s $12. That’s such a good price in exchange for keeping your hair brushes in tip-top shape and your scalp cute and happy.

If you liked this story, check out the best-smelling fall perfumes that feel like a warm blanket in a bottle.

More from In The Know:

This perfume smells just like Cousins Beach, because 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' withdrawals are real

Cashmere shopping season starts now! Get sweaters on sale for as low as $55 at Nordstrom Rack

This $9 hair oil is 'miracle grow' for your hair and the industry's best-kept secret for curing dryness and split ends

Does your dog need to be in a car seat when you’re driving? Experts weigh in

The post Yes, you need to clean your disgusting hair brush — and this $12 hair brush cleaner is the easiest way to do it appeared first on In The Know.