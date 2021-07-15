Khris Middleton's Bucks outduel Devin Booker's Suns to tie NBA Finals

Khris Middleton drives for two of his 40 points in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The only thing that could stop Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was foul trouble.

Well, that and Milwaukee Bucks wing Khris Middleton.

Milwaukee's unheralded All-Star scored 14 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter of Game 4 in the NBA Finals, including 10 straight in the final 2:07, to overcome Booker's remarkable performance in a wild 109-103 Bucks win that tied the series, 2-2. Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday in Phoenix at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Booker scored 38 of his 42 points through three quarters and committed his fifth foul 1:10 into the fourth quarter. He was ablaze, and the Suns were in the driver's seat to seize control of the series. Cameron Johnson's 3-pointer less than minute earlier had given Phoenix an 85-76 edge that put the lid back on Fiserv Forum, but coach Monty Williams opted to sideline his rising star for risk of losing him for the night.

By the time Booker checked back into the game with 5:55 remaining, a Middleton layup cut the deficit to 93-90, and the arena was rocking. Booker actually should have fouled out on Bucks guard Jrue Holiday's failed breakaway layup attempt two minutes into his return, but the officials swallowed their whistles, and Giannis Antetokounmpo's put-back drew Milwaukee within a point, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

Wednesday's game was filled with crushing mistakes from its most notable players, including Chris Paul, who finished with an equal number of turnovers and made field goals on a brutal night, but for every head-scratching play there was a head-turning highlight. None were more impressive than Antetokounmpo's block of Booker's alley-oop attempt to DeAndre Ayton that preserved a 101-99 Bucks lead with 1:14 left.

In between Booker's should-be sixth foul and Ayton's would-be oop were three lead changes and two ties.

Unlikely hero Pat Connaughton stepped into the last of his three 3-pointers to give the Bucks a 97-95 lead — their first since a short-lived one-point advantage in the third quarter. Booker answered with a bunny, and Jae Crowder, who put on a flopping clinic in the second half, added a pair of free throws to return the lead to Phoenix. Back-to-back Middleton jumpers swung the score again in Milwaukee's favor, 101-99.

The last two of Paul's five turnovers broke the Suns. In possession of the ball and a 95-92 advantage as the fourth quarter approached the four-minute mark, Paul's careless pass started an Antetokounmpo break — easy money for the two-time MVP. Worse was Paul's fifth and final turnover. With a chance to tie in the final minute, he just fell down and coughed up the ball to Holiday, who found Middleton in transition for a 103-99 advantage with 27.2 seconds on the clock. Phoenix never again drew within one possession. Game over.

