Dustin Johnson cruises to historic Masters victory

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Dustin Johnson finally has a green jacket, and a Masters record to go with it.

The 36-year-old who has been close before at Augusta was never really threatened Sunday, winning the seven-month-delayed Masters by five strokes over Cameron Smith and Sungjae IM and, in the process, posting the lowest 72-hole score in tournament history. Johnson’s 20-under bested the previous record of 18-under held by Tiger Woods and Jordan Speith.

The record comes with a caveat — a November Augusta National is more forgiving than an April one, evident by the fact that Smith’s and IM’s 15-under is the lowest score ever by a non-winner — but it is, nonetheless, now the lowest four-round total in the history of the tournament.

“To have the record at 20 under is a great honor and ... I don’t even know what to say,” Johnson said just before Tiger Woods slipped on his green jacket.

To this point, Johnson’s career has been full of what ifs, from the questionable (the penalty he incurred for grounding his club in a is-it-a-bunker on the final hole of the 2010 PGA Championship) to the bizarre (falling down a flight of stairs and injuring his back the night before the 2017 Masters, a tournament where he was the heavy favorite) to the close but no cigar (posting runner-ups in ever single major).

Despite all the talent and the No. 1 world ranking, he arrived at Augusta with just a single major victory on his resume, and even that one came with a bit of drama. He was assessed a stroke penalty after his 2016 U.S. Open win, holding onto the victory only because he’d already sprinted away from the field.

Johnson is as cool, calm and collected as any player in the world, yet drama seemingly always somehow found him.

Not Sunday at Augusta.

A different Masters

This year’s Masters was originally scheduled to tee off four weeks and one day after a COVID-19 outbreak halted a Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game. Two days after the NBA halted all operations, Augusta National followed suit, postponing the Masters and, eventually, canceling the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Drive, Chip & Putt finals for 2020.

On the Monday of what should have been Masters Week, Augusta National announced the tournament would be held during the second week of November. For a moment, there was hope. November was forever away, sure, but … an autumn Masters! Right in the middle of football season! And surely we’d have this virus under control by then and patrons could return to Augusta!

Well, two out of three happened. In mid-August, Augusta National decided to go forward without patrons, a heartbreak for those who had won badges through sports’ most celebrated lottery. The club noted, somewhat ominously, that patrons could return “hopefully in April 2021.”

Without patrons, without grandstands, without ropes, Augusta National has a vastly different feel. The silence is tangible. Sounds travel farther. Conversations aren’t private. You can spot individuals rather than an indistinct mass. The tweets of birds and the hum of drones are the only persistent sounds on the course.

“It's crazy to see and realize the little things we can hear from so far away,” Jon Rahm said Saturday morning. “I mean, somebody could be digging into a bag of chips 150 yards away, and sometimes you can hear it, which is crazy.”

The tournament began with that most 2020 of omens: four days of forecast rain, starting with an apocalyptic thunderstorm Thursday morning. Augusta National was already fighting Mother Nature — one of the few forces it can’t control, one way or another — because early darkness every afternoon meant three-man groupings and split-tee starts every day. A Thursday washout could affect the entire tournament.

