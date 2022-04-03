  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

North Carolina tops Duke in Final Four game for the ages, sends Coach K into retirement

Henry Bushnell
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mike Krzyzewski
    Mike Krzyzewski
    American basketball coach

Mike Krzyzewski is the winningest coach in college basketball history, a record-book fixture with rings on his fingers and fingerprints all over the game, a revered figure who’s won more games than anybody else in the sport — and on Saturday night in New Orleans, the North Carolina Tar Heels cared about none of that.

They cared not for the hype around a Final Four matchup for the ages, nor for the spotlights that illuminated it, nor the deafening noise that greeted it.

They beat their archrival Duke, 81-77, in this national semifinal and sent Coach K into retirement.

They had no regard for the storybook ending. And they, not the Blue Devils, will play top-seeded Kansas for a national title on Monday night.

Caleb Love's massive 3-pointer with 25 seconds remaining propelled the Tar Heels over the finish line at the end of a game that somehow exceeded mountainous expectations.

The two rivals, famously separated by eight miles of Tar Heel State road, sparred for two stunning hours, breaking 12 ties and trading the lead 18 times.

Love, who finished with 28 points, was ultimately the difference. His two late free throws put Carolina up four, and put its lead out of reach. At the final buzzer, back in Chapel Hill, students stormed the Smith Center floor, and spilled out onto Franklin Street.

Krzyzewski, meanwhile, walked stoically down the sideline, and shook the hand of first-year UNC coach Hubert Davis, the architect of the Tar Heel turnaround. Minutes later, Krzyzewski, with his face unmoved, and players crying behind him, walked down a Superdome tunnel hand-in-hand with his wife.

He had surely dreamed of walking off into a proverbial sunset, his fingers awaiting another ring, championship tears in his eyes. Instead, he'll step away into a dark New Orleans night, a sixth title two steps away but now unreachable.

He'll leave behind an unrivaled legacy, one defined by 1,202 wins and hundreds of Duke basketball graduates, some of whom have become NBA All-Stars, many of whom speak glowingly about his impact on their lives.

But on this night, as on March 5 at his Cameron Indoor Stadium sendoff, his chief rival sent him home with sourness prickling his face.

And this time, that chief rival is 40 minutes from its own national title. In the stands, amid 70,000 shrieking fans, Roy Williams, the former North Carolina coach who retired last year, punched the air with celebratory fists. The Tar Heels, a No. 8 seed, spoiled the Coach K narrative but added to their own remarkable one, which two months ago seemed to be veering away from the NCAA tournament.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski shakes hands with North Carolina coach Hubert Davis after their game at the 2022 NCAA tournament. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski shakes hands with North Carolina coach Hubert Davis after their game at the 2022 NCAA tournament. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

They also added another page, and perhaps the most dramatic yet, to the history of basketball's greatest rivalry.

Duke and North Carolina first met in 1920 and, for a century, built the stage they graced on Saturday. They battled 257 times over 102 years, in the regular season, the ACC tournament and even the NIT. They wrote chapter after chapter in their own exclusive volume of college basketball lore. They provoked dislike but earned respect. They won 11 combined national titles and reached 38 combined Final Fours.

Thanks to rules designed to separate them, they'd never met in the NCAA tournament, until now, at the Four Four, on the final weekend of Krzyzewski's career. Ticket prices soared to record heights. Both shades of blue, along with an unaffiliated blue blood, descended on New Orleans. At 7:09 p.m., as Kansas Jayhawks vacated the floor, the anticipatory buzz grew, and never relented. At 7:10, on the second day of the fourth month of the year 2022, Duke and North Carolina leapt up onto the same elevated Big Dance floor for the first time.

They tipped at 7:51 with thousands on tip-toes, phones aloft, straining to capture the moment. And then they played what Krzyzewski, with a halftime shake of his head, called “a hell of a game.”

Duke center Mark Williams opened it with a couple dunks, but then picked up a couple early fouls, and went to bench for the rest of the first half. His backup, Theo John, entered and filled in well, but then picked up a second, third and fourth foul of his own in a little over two minutes.

The Blue Devils, though, mostly maintained a slender lead because they got to the rim via dribble penetration. They scored 24 of their first 30 points in the paint. They ran off misses and makes, leaving a shallow Carolina team scrambling in transition.

The Tar Heels, though, withstood every mini-run, then roared back into the lead. They erased two different six-point deficits in the first half. They went down seven early in the second, but Love responded and spurred a rapid-fire 13-0 run to give Carolina its first advantage since midway through the first half.

Duke then answered with a 6-0 spurt and back and forth the two rivals went. Love and Duke star Paolo Banchero dueled.

The game seemed to turn when Williams picked up his fourth foul. Duke played the final 10 minutes with each of its big men one personal away from disqualification. But the Blue Devils went small and hung tough. A Jeremy Roach steal and a Trevor Keels finish put Duke back up 1. Krzyzewski celebrated on the sideline.

The game again seemed to turn with 5:18 remaining. UNC center Armando Bacot stepped on a teammate's foot, rolled his ankle and crumpled to the floor. He limped to his bench, and had to leave the game. He walked toward the locker room.

But a minute later, he emerged, jogging. He re-entered the game and battled on the boards. He finished with 11 points and 21 gargantuan rebounds.

Carolina went up 70-68 with under three minutes remaining. Keels hit a 3 to reclaim the lead for Duke. Brady Manek answered on the very next possession to put Carolina back up by two. Wendell Moore responded on the possession after that to put Duke back up 1. R.J. Davis, who finished with 18 for Carolina, swung the seesaw back toward the Heels with two free throws at the 1:01 mark.

On the ensuing possession, Bacot fouled out battling for position with Williams. But Williams missed both his free throws. Love, a mercurial sophomore guard who spearheaded Carolina's Sweet 16 win over Duke, took the ball the other way. He sized up Keels, darted off a Leaky Black screen, pulled up and sunk the dagger.

After the teams traded free throws, and Duke missed a 3, and the final final horn of Coach K's career sounded, Carolina players bounded across the court. They hugged one another and sought out family members. The Blue Devils staggered back toward their locker room, and out of sight.

“Whatever the last game is, you’re either crying for joy or you’re crying for sorrow," Krzyzewski said moments later. "And if you are, that means you’ve put everything into it. And I have a bunch of kids who are crying. And I’m proud of ‘em. … They’ve played winning basketball. And they did tonight too. But so did the other team.”

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and guard Jeremy Roach (3) leave the court after a loss to North Carolina during the 2022 NCAA men&#39;s basketball tournament. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and guard Jeremy Roach (3) leave the court after a loss to North Carolina during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fleury stays unbeaten with Wild with 3-1 win over Hurricanes

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 37 saves in another victory since joining Minnesota less than two weeks ago, as the Wild beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Saturday night. Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who won for the eighth time in their last nine games and extended their points streak to nine games. Dmitry Kulikov also scored. Fleury is 3-0-0 since he was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks. He has stopped 92 of 96 shots in those

  • Manu Ginobili, Lindsay Whalen, Swin Cash, Tim Hardaway among 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame inductees

    The 2022 class of inductees includes NBA and WNBA stars, outstanding coaches, and even a referee.

  • Krzyzewski K-O'd: North Carolina takes out coach, Duke 81-77

    For the 48th time over 47 years of unparalleled coaching, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski took the slow walk to midcourt and shook the hand of the North Carolina coach who beat him. Saturday night's 81-77 setback in the national semifinals showdown marked Coach K's last loss, and one of his toughest losses, too. “I'm sure at some time, I'll deal with this in my own way,” the coach said.

  • Colin Kaepernick makes direct appeal for NFL return at Michigan spring game: 'I can help you win games'

    Kaepernick threw for NFL scouts on Saturday in an effort to prove that "I can make you a better team."

  • Jazz, Warriors seek to regain form with playoffs looming

    Two teams in search of momentum-building efforts, while on the cusp of the postseason, will go head-to-head Saturday night when the Utah Jazz visit the Golden State Warriors at San Francisco. Before taking their respective home courts at midweek, the Jazz (46-31) and Warriors (48-29) had been struggling to the point where home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs was no longer a sure thing. The honor comes attached to a top-four finish in the Western Conference.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Ben Simmons reportedly files grievance against 76ers to recoup $20 million salary

    The saga between Ben Simmons and the Sixers is still somehow not over.

  • Seoul is an esports paradise

    Gaming is so popular in Korea that even the smallest of towns have a local PC bang where you’ll find the youth battling one another in games. Seoul is, without a doubt, one of the most successful gaming cities.

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Sports anchor Dan Séguin retiring after 32 years with CBC Ottawa

    Dan Séguin is at the 18th hole of a long career in Ottawa sports journalism, and he's heading for the 19th. Thursday marks Séguin's last day as CBC Ottawa's sports anchor, the end of a long career covering local sports that started when he was hired by CJOH (now CTV Ottawa) in 1981, fresh out of Ryerson University. He moved to CBC in 1990 and has been here ever since, all while raising four kids. Séguin covered the 1990 NHL expansion meetings that saw Ottawa awarded a franchise, the Grey Cup win

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Magic

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse fielded questions from reporters after his team defeated the Orlando Magic Friday for a fifth consecutive victory. Nurse talked about how the defence has been clicking and forcing turnovers, the importance of trying new things late in the season, and the similarities and differences between Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry’s three-point shooting. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Why Khem Birch wants to watch film on Thad Young

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.