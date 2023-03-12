Dolphins reportedly land Rams CB Jalen Ramsey in major trade

The Miami Dolphins needed better cornerback play, and they apparently just landed one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL

The Dolphins have traded for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, according to NFL Media on Sunday. The Rams will reportedly get a 2023 third-round draft pick as well as tight end Hunter Long, and Ramsey's salary will also be guaranteed for 2023 and 2024.

The wording of the reports made it clear the deal wasn't official — nothing can be official until the league year starts Wednesday — but it seems like it's all but done.

And Ramsey appeared happy with the change.

I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it’s happening! 🙏🏾@MiamiDolphins LETSGO! 🧡 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 12, 2023

Ramsey was a big part of the Rams' Super Bowl title two seasons ago, after Los Angeles acquired him in a huge trade. But the Rams had a losing season last year and it was reported over the past month that they were willing to trade Ramsey and receiver Allen Robinson II. Ramsey is 28 years old and should still have some good years left, but the Rams can get salary-cap space and also recoup draft capital after trading plenty of picks away the past few years.

For the Dolphins, who made the playoffs last season and appear to be on the rise, it's an aggressive move to help their defense. And another move that makes the AFC even stronger.