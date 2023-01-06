Damar Hamlin tributes: NFL teams will outline '3' on field, hold pregame 'moment of support' in Week 18

Callie Lawson-Freeman
·Writer
·3 min read

The NFL will honor recovering Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Week 18 with multiple displays of support, the league announced Friday.

Between field outlines and jersey patches, the 24-year-old’s No. 3 will be easily spotted in the league’s full slate of games this weekend.

Hamlin is making a “remarkable” recovery after he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on Monday night in Cincinnati. While he is no longer relying on a breathing tube and can communicate, fans continue to donate to his GoFundMe and show their support.

All 32 NFL clubs have been encouraged to read a public address prior to the national anthem regarding a “moment of support and love for Damar.” Teams may also outline the “3” in each 30-yard line number on the field in Buffalo Bills red or blue.

The Indianapolis Colts have already made the addition ahead of their Sunday matchup with the Houston Texans.

On Thursday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was eager to share that the team was ready to play in Hamlin’s honor once they heard that he was “neurologically intact” and improving.

The Bills will wear “3” jersey patches as they face the New England patriots on Sunday.

After Hamlin's jersey sales skyrocketed, Allen predicted that his presence would be felt when the team played. “I expect to see a lot of 3 jerseys and 3 signs,” Allen said. “Obviously, it’ll be a little surreal.”

Across the league, all players will be offered “Love for Damar 3” t-shirts to wear during warm-ups.

NFL highlighted Hamlin's foundation in the announcement

Before he was drafted in 2021, Hamlin expressed a commitment to care for his community by giving back to his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pa.

While the football world waited for updates on his condition, they turned to that commitment. His foundation, Chasing M’s, initially posted a local toy drive fundraiser on GoFundMe in 2020, and since his cardiac emergency teams, athletes, fans, organizations and more came together to donate $7 million to it.

Now, the foundation has established a fund to receive donations directly at chasingmsfoundation.com.

Hamlin’s first question when conscious was, “Did we win?” When able to speak, he FaceTimed into the Bill’s team meeting and said “love you boys.”

With that much love for the game, it’s not a leap to imagine that Hamlin will see and appreciate some of these tributes.

Expect more No. 3s to honor Damar Hamlin around the NFL during Week 18. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Expect more No. 3s to honor Damar Hamlin around the NFL during Week 18. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

